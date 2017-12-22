Cuomo signs order allowing pre-payment of property taxes

× Expand File photo In response to the tax reform bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency executive order allowing taxpayers to make partial property tax payments.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Taxpayers now have until Dec. 31 to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes either partially or in full before changes in the federal tax code take effect.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday he signed an emergency executive order allowing people to make partial property tax payments prior to Jan. 1.

Doing so will allow homeowners to claim the deductions on their 2017 taxes.

The order comes hours after President Donald Trump signed a sweeping $1.5 trillion federal tax reform bill that caps state and local tax deductions at $10,000 annually.

Cuomo said this will negatively impact the state's highest earners in particular, and will cost the state $16 billion in lost revenue.

“You can partially pay or fully and get the deduction due next year,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters. “At least this device will postpone the pain for one year.”

State law previously did not allow for partial pre-payment of property taxes.

“The current law prevents most jurisdictions from accepting pre-payments at all," said Robert Mujica, the state budget director. "So what this does is eliminates that piece of law that prevents people from paying."

Cuomo said he will have the state Department of Tax and Finance contact local governments and ask them to send out tax bills as soon as possible that will estimate the payments due next year.

Tax bills must be postmarked by homeowners by Dec. 31.

“Time is very short,” Cuomo said. “I encourage all local governments and school districts to do whatever they can to accelerate the dissemination of information.”

School taxes make up a larger portion of the local burden for state taxpayers than property taxes, and are on a different budget schedule, with bills typically sent out in September.

But Cuomo is asking school districts to at least offer estimates so people can pre-pay their 2018 taxes by the Dec. 31 postmark deadline.

“It depends from jurisdiction to jurisdiction,” Cuomo said. “I encourage them to do whatever they can because it’s real savings for people.”

He estimated deductibility at between 20 and 30 percent depending on the tax bracket.