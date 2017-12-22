Cuomo signs order allowing pre-payment of property taxes

File photo
In response to the tax reform bill signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an emergency executive order allowing taxpayers to make partial property tax payments.
ELIZABETHTOWN | Taxpayers now have until Dec. 31 to pre-pay their 2018 property taxes either partially or in full before changes in the federal tax code take effect.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday he signed an emergency executive order allowing people to make partial property tax payments prior to Jan. 1.
Doing so will allow homeowners to claim the deductions on their 2017 taxes.
The order comes hours after President Donald Trump signed a sweeping $1.5 trillion federal tax reform bill that caps state and local tax deductions at $10,000 annually.
Cuomo said this will negatively impact the state's highest earners in particular, and will cost the state $16 billion in lost revenue.
“You can partially pay or fully and get the deduction due next year,” Cuomo said in a conference call with reporters. “At least this device will postpone the pain for one year.”
State law previously did not allow for partial pre-payment of property taxes.
“The current law prevents most jurisdictions from accepting pre-payments at all," said Robert Mujica, the state budget director. "So what this does is eliminates that piece of law that prevents people from paying."
Cuomo said he will have the state Department of Tax and Finance contact local governments and ask them to send out tax bills as soon as possible that will estimate the payments due next year.
Tax bills must be postmarked by homeowners by Dec. 31.
“Time is very short,” Cuomo said. “I encourage all local governments and school districts to do whatever they can to accelerate the dissemination of information.”
School taxes make up a larger portion of the local burden for state taxpayers than property taxes, and are on a different budget schedule, with bills typically sent out in September.
But Cuomo is asking school districts to at least offer estimates so people can pre-pay their 2018 taxes by the Dec. 31 postmark deadline.
“It depends from jurisdiction to jurisdiction,” Cuomo said. “I encourage them to do whatever they can because it’s real savings for people.”
He estimated deductibility at between 20 and 30 percent depending on the tax bracket.
But he also acknowledged that some homeowners might not have the cash on-hand to make payments.
Local tax collectors are now authorized and directed to accept partial payments of warranted taxes from property owners until the close of the business day on Friday, Dec. 29.
Essex County officials said warrants were dated Dec. 20 and have already been sent to local tax collectors.
“We were fortunate this year to have a budget early," said Real Property Tax Director Charli Lewis on Friday.
Essex County Treasurer Mike Diskin said how fast property owners receive the notices is up to the local collectors.
“When they mail them is up to them," Diskin said.
Diskin said his office has already received calls from residents asking about the 2018 bills, but he must direct all calls to local collectors.
“We can’t tell tax collectors what to do or not do — they’re independently elected,” he said. “We can’t collect on behalf of the towns.”
Cuomo spent months lobbying against the tax plan, which he has denounced in apocalyptic language, calling it “an economic civil war” that will put the state at a structural disadvantage when it comes to competing for jobs.
He threatened in the past to sue the federal government, and said that option is still on the table.
“We’re looking at it very seriously,” he said. “We’re doing legal research.”
The governor also said he will look at the tax code in “substance and form, and look for ways to redesign the state code in response to this federal assault.”
The tax bill, which marks the first widespread reform in 30 years, directly threatens his legacy of cutting the state’s high property taxes, Cuomo said.
“Everybody in the state of New York pays a lower income tax rate now then the day I was elected."