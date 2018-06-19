Cuomo: State to sue federal government over immigration crackdown

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday the state will sue the federal government for violating the constitutional rights of immigrants and families detained at the southern border.

ALBANY | At least 70 children detained in an ongoing immigration crackdown at the southern border have been transferred to 10 facilities in New York state, including Bronx, Kingston, Dobbs Ferry, Lincolndale, Kingston, Yonkers, Irvington and Syosett.

New York will sue the federal government over the practice of separating children from their parents following their detainment for illegally entering the country, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, citing a violation of the detainees’ constitutional rights.

“It’s outrageous government conduct,” said Cuomo in a conference call with reporters, calling the crackdown “inhumane” and “as ugly of demonstration of government conduct as I’ve seen.”

“The children were summarily taken from their family,” he said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as "a political police apparatus.”

The state has the legal grounds to file a lawsuit, said the governor, citing state and federal case law.

The governor is also contending the Trump administration has violated the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which set national standards regarding the detention, release and treatment of minors in immigration detention and prioritizes the principle of family unity.

“It requires that juvenile immigrant detainees be released from custody without unnecessary delay, or when no appropriate placement is available, be held in the least restrictive setting appropriate to age and special needs,” said a statement from the governor’s office. “The Flores Settlement explicitly requires family reunification with a clear preference for custody by a parent, which supports New York's call for ending the ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”

Alphonso David, counsel for the governor, said the state will file litigation within two weeks.

“We will identify the proper venue at that time,” David said.

BARGAINING CHIP

The proposed lawsuit comes as outrage continues to mount over conditions at the southern border.

Federal officials, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have repeatedly claimed there is no policy to separate children from their parents.

But children cannot be prosecuted and put in jail along with their parents for illegal entry, which is now being treated as a criminal offense, the result of which has been family separations.

Nearly 2,000 children have been detained between April and May since the administration launched a “zero tolerance” crackdown.