Cuomo: State to sue federal government over immigration crackdown

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday the state will sue the federal government for violating the constitutional rights of immigrants and families detained at the southern border.
ALBANY | At least 70 children detained in an ongoing immigration crackdown at the southern border have been transferred to 10 facilities in New York state, including Bronx, Kingston, Dobbs Ferry, Lincolndale, Kingston, Yonkers, Irvington and Syosett.
New York will sue the federal government over the practice of separating children from their parents following their detainment for illegally entering the country, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, citing a violation of the detainees’ constitutional rights.
“It’s outrageous government conduct,” said Cuomo in a conference call with reporters, calling the crackdown “inhumane” and “as ugly of demonstration of government conduct as I’ve seen.”
“The children were summarily taken from their family,” he said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as "a political police apparatus.”
The state has the legal grounds to file a lawsuit, said the governor, citing state and federal case law.
The governor is also contending the Trump administration has violated the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement, which set national standards regarding the detention, release and treatment of minors in immigration detention and prioritizes the principle of family unity.
“It requires that juvenile immigrant detainees be released from custody without unnecessary delay, or when no appropriate placement is available, be held in the least restrictive setting appropriate to age and special needs,” said a statement from the governor’s office. “The Flores Settlement explicitly requires family reunification with a clear preference for custody by a parent, which supports New York's call for ending the ‘zero tolerance’ policy.”
Alphonso David, counsel for the governor, said the state will file litigation within two weeks.
“We will identify the proper venue at that time,” David said.
BARGAINING CHIP
The proposed lawsuit comes as outrage continues to mount over conditions at the southern border.
Federal officials, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, have repeatedly claimed there is no policy to separate children from their parents.
But children cannot be prosecuted and put in jail along with their parents for illegal entry, which is now being treated as a criminal offense, the result of which has been family separations.
Nearly 2,000 children have been detained between April and May since the administration launched a “zero tolerance” crackdown.
“The children are basically used as bargaining chip with Congress,” Cuomo said.
The federal government contracts with privately-owned facilities in New York state as part of the federal Unaccompanied Alien Child program.
“We have about 10 facilities in the state. We haven’t spoken with all of them. We know there are over 70 children just by the ones we’ve talked about,” said Cuomo, who contended the state is being stymied in efforts to provide health and mental services to the detainees.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has not granted state agencies, including Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, state Department of Health and Office of Children and Family Services, access because of a federal gag order.
‘EXACT OPPOSITE’
Cuomo also knocked Vice President Mike Pence, who was in upstate New York on Tuesday, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing them of moral hypocrisy.
“They love to talk about their American values, their family values, their good Christian values,” said Cuomo in the conference call, “but their actions are the exact opposite.”
The proposed lawsuit joins a series of state actions in response to what evolving into a humantarian crisis.
New York has refused to deploy National Guard to the southern border, joining Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Virginia and North Carolina, while the state attorney general’s office has joined a coalition urging the White House end the crackdown.
LEGISLATIVE FIX
Democrats and Republicans remain divided on how to end the crisis.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer of New York contends the president can simply order his administration to halt the crackdown.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has introduced legislation that would allow detained families to stay together in custody while expediting deportation proceedings.
Draft legislation released by the House last week includes a visa system for “Dreamers” and $25 billion for Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico.
GOP lawmakers met with President Trump Tuesday evening, and a vote on an immigration bill is scheduled for Thursday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) has said she will support the compromise immigration legislation released late last week, though she is still working with her colleagues on final details, a spokesman told The Sun on Monday.
Trump, who has accused the media of deliberately highlighting the worst images from the detainment centers, has repeatedly pinned the blame on Democrats.
"We have to get the Democrats to go ahead and work with us," Trump said on Tuesday. "Because as a result of Democrat-supported loopholes in our federal laws, most illegal immigrant families and minors from Central America who arrive unlawfully at the border cannot be detained together or removed together, only released."
As the controversy continues to rage, public sentiment is turning sour.
About two-thirds of voters oppose the policy, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released on Monday.
Just 7 percent of Democratic voters support the policy, while 55 percent of Republicans support it, POLITICO reported.