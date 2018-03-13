Cuomo targets GOP lawmakers on gun control

× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Democratic Party are spending six-figures to blast New York Republicans on gun issues.

ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is blasting New York’s delegation of congressional Republicans for their support of gun rights.

A six-figure campaign paid by the state Democratic Party that went live on Monday is designed to highlight how seven GOP House members with "A" ratings from the NRA are “obstructing common-sense protections on the federal level.”

"When Sandy Hook happened, Gov. Cuomo did what everyone else did in America, he grieved," the ad intoned. "Then he did what few dared to. He acted, passing the strongest gun law in the nation, banning the sale of assault weapons in New York state."

Cuomo has been vocal in calling for more stringent gun control measures since the Parkland, Florida, shooting last month, citing New York’s SAFE Act, which is among the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

The ad also touts Cuomo’s push for state legislation that would bar those suspected of domestic abuse from owning firearms — and banning those convicted of domestic abuse permanently.

"That's how you lead the nation in gun safety, with a leader with the guts to fight for it.”

Joining the 30-second television spot are digital and social media components.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was criticized for a $3,000 donation from the NRA.

The second-term lawmaker was also criticized for her concealed reciprocity vote last December.

“They have obstructed universal background checks and are trying to force a ‘concealed carry’ bill into law that is reckless and immoral,” said Cuomo said in a statement released by the state Democratic Committee. “Congressional Republicans who aid and abet the NRA will be held accountable for placing domestic violence victims and our children in harm’s way.”

The other targeted lawmakers include Claudia Tenney, John Faso, John Katko, Lee Zeldin, Chris Collins and Tom Reed.

Dan Donovan and Peter King were not included.

The governor has made the state’s GOP delegation a frequent target following President Trump’s election in 2016.

Cuomo has frequently blasted lawmakers, and was a sharp critic against the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act last spring.

His assault continued with opposition to the tax reform bill, the passage of which has resulted in his renewed pledge to unseat incumbent officeholders.