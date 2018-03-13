Cuomo targets GOP lawmakers on gun control

File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Democratic Party are spending six-figures to blast New York Republicans on gun issues.
ALBANY | Gov. Andrew Cuomo is blasting New York’s delegation of congressional Republicans for their support of gun rights.
A six-figure campaign paid by the state Democratic Party that went live on Monday is designed to highlight how seven GOP House members with "A" ratings from the NRA are “obstructing common-sense protections on the federal level.”
"When Sandy Hook happened, Gov. Cuomo did what everyone else did in America, he grieved," the ad intoned. "Then he did what few dared to. He acted, passing the strongest gun law in the nation, banning the sale of assault weapons in New York state."
Cuomo has been vocal in calling for more stringent gun control measures since the Parkland, Florida, shooting last month, citing New York’s SAFE Act, which is among the strictest gun control laws in the nation.
The ad also touts Cuomo’s push for state legislation that would bar those suspected of domestic abuse from owning firearms — and banning those convicted of domestic abuse permanently.
"That's how you lead the nation in gun safety, with a leader with the guts to fight for it.”
Joining the 30-second television spot are digital and social media components.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) was criticized for a $3,000 donation from the NRA.
The second-term lawmaker was also criticized for her concealed reciprocity vote last December.
“They have obstructed universal background checks and are trying to force a ‘concealed carry’ bill into law that is reckless and immoral,” said Cuomo said in a statement released by the state Democratic Committee. “Congressional Republicans who aid and abet the NRA will be held accountable for placing domestic violence victims and our children in harm’s way.”
The other targeted lawmakers include Claudia Tenney, John Faso, John Katko, Lee Zeldin, Chris Collins and Tom Reed.
Dan Donovan and Peter King were not included.
The governor has made the state’s GOP delegation a frequent target following President Trump’s election in 2016.
Cuomo has frequently blasted lawmakers, and was a sharp critic against the failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act last spring.
His assault continued with opposition to the tax reform bill, the passage of which has resulted in his renewed pledge to unseat incumbent officeholders.
Stefanik’s team fired back on Monday.
"Elise Stefanik is a strong supporter of both the 2nd Amendment and of commonsense, bipartisan reforms to protect our children and prevent gun violence in schools,” said Lenny Alcivar, a campaign spokesman.
The GOP-led House is voting this week on the STOP School Violence Act of 2018, legislation co-sponsored by Stefanik that would invest in early intervention and prevention programs to prevent school violence, Alcivar said.
Collins, who represents a Buffalo area district, lashed the governor as "King Cuomo."
"He's scared that we're lowering your taxes, protecting our Second Amendment rights, and helping businesses create hundreds of thousands of new jobs,” Collins said, according to the Buffalo News.
Essex County Republican Committee Chairman Shaun Gillilland blasted the governor’s fundraising, indirectly referencing a New York Times report detailing an operation to solicit campaign donations from state appointees.
“So he breaks his own law and has his appointees contribute $10s of thousands, but he goes after legal $3000 contribution from NRA,” wrote Gillilland on Twitter. “Amazing.”
The Daily News reported the campaign will be augmented by email and online petitions "to reach 2018 voters statewide and galvanize grassroots support behind the Governor's gun violence agenda.”
The campaign coincides with the upcoming student-inspired and led #MarchForOurLives on March 24 in Washington.
Events are also scheduled in Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, Albany, Poughkeepsie, Stony Brook, New York City, and several other locations, according to the state Democratic Committee.