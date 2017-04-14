Cuomo touts budget in Lake Placid stump

× Expand Screenshot via governor.ny.gov Gov. Andrew Cuomo briefed North Country officials on state budget highlights in Lake Placid on Friday, April 14, 2017.

LAKE PLACID — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget barnstorming tour made it to the North Country Friday as he touched down in a last-minute stop in Lake Placid to tout the state’s $163 billion spending plan.

The governor sailed through the Adirondack-centric points, including infrastructure investments for Whiteface and Gore Mountains, the Plattsburgh International Airport and the Gateway to the Adirondacks that would transform the mouldering Frontier Town theme park into a tourism hub.

“It just says failure,” Cuomo said on its abandonment. “Frontier Town should be the gateway — it should excite people.”

Cuomo also pledged to double tourism promotion of the Adirondacks to $7 million.

“I’ve invested more in upstate and northern New York than any governor in the history of the state of New York, and I am proud of it — period,” Cuomo said.

The governor also cited the property tax cap, reduced state spending, his universal broadband initiative and the college tuition program that would offer grants to fill in funding gaps for families making up to $125,000 annually as successes.

“If you’re trying to put two kids through college, $125,000 disappears very fast,” Cuomo said.

Up to $19 million was also included for private colleges in the budget, which was signed on Monday — nine days after the deadline.

“It was a difficult birth, but it was actually a beautiful baby once it came out,” Cuomo said.

Like his other speeches around the state this week, the Lake Placid stump was tailored to each region.

The governor repeatedly noted he understands the Adirondack Park, which he said has traditionally been ignored by downstate lawmakers.

“They may as well be talking about Wyoming, because they don’t get it,” said Cuomo, who spent a week vacationing here earlier this year.

Cuomo also defended the state’s regional economic development council program as necessary to spur the remote region’s economy, and said downstate lawmakers wanted to strip those funds from this year’s budget.

“They wanted to zero out the regional economic councils,” Cuomo said, citing the $750 million in core capital and tax credit funding included in this year’s budget for the program’s seventh installment. “Why? They’re primarily upstate, and again, the legislature is primarily downstate.”

Norsk Titanium is also slated to receive $125 million in state funds this year.

Local officials praised the governor for his attentiveness to the region’s needs.

“I’ve never seen such an impassioned person, for his beliefs and his plan for the state,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston (I-Wilmington), citing state investments on the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway located in his community.

“I think everyone in this room can remember what it was like before the governor took office — it was a disaster,” Preston said.

The love was reciprocal:

"You have a friend in me and a champion in me. I will never say no to the North Country,” Cuomo said before signing a ceremonial budget bill.

But the governor steered clear of mentioning two policy initiatives that will have dramatic impacts on the region’s rural, cash-strapped governments: raising the age of criminal liability for juvenile offenders and consolidation proposals for local governments.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors said on Monday they were unclear on the mechanics of the consolidation plan, namely if they will be penalized for failing to find savings — the voter referendum has been stripped from the proposal, but legislatures will be required to create committees and hold public hearings — or if they have the authority to alter some statutory regulations.

County Manager Dan Palmer said he believes counties will be reimbursed for higher costs that accompany the “raise the age” proposal, namely those associated with adding more probation officers.

A news release issued by the governor’s office after the event said the budget includes $13.2 million in aid and incentives for municipalities, including a collective $217,000 for Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties.

But Palmer says those funds are only awarded if the county doesn’t exceed the tax levy.

Essex County will likely blow the cap if they’re asked to create a consolidation plan in which the county will absorb town functions like tax collection or assessments, two ideas batted around this winter by county officials.

“There’s no free pass to the tax cap as it relates to that,” Palmer said. “Some of these laws being passed seem to be in direct contrast with each other.”