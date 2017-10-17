Cuomo touts state investment as Norsk prepares to boost operations

× Expand Office of the Governor of the State of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to check in on the state’s $125 million investment.

PLATTSBURGH | Norsk Titanium has officially begun operations for future production of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems components.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched down in Plattsburgh on Tuesday to announce the latest in a fast-moving series of events since the Norwegian manufacturer of titanium aerospace parts decided to open their first-ever U.S. plant in Plattsburgh last year.

The state lured the manufacturer to the North Country with $125 million in incentives included in the 2015-16 state budget.

Earlier this summer, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) worked to ensure the U.S. Department of Defense will consider the use of the technology in defense contracts.

The region is home to about 30 aerospace and transportation businesses, including Bombardier and Nova Bus.

The strategy to group similar enterprises in a cluster around a heavyweight anchor like Norsk is part of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative, the keystone of the state’s economic strategy for the region, which is located along the Canadian border.

“There’s a synergy to having a number of businesses in the same geographic locale,” Cuomo said.

Economic development officials ultimately envision a “high-tech corridor” stretching to western New York.

Norsk is also partnering with Clarkson University on research in additive manufacturing, and with the North County Chamber of Commerce to "support and promote" the launch and growth of their factory, including workforce training, economic development and STEM outreach at local educational institutions.

Norsk CEO Warren Boley said the firm researched opening the world’s first industrial-scale 3-D printing facility in 48 states before deciding on New York due to their development model.

“And all of this is why Norsk Titanium can thrive here,” he said.

(Cuomo, playing coy, said he was tempted to ask about the remaining two states, but "I will not give myself the pleasure," he said.)

Norsk uses their proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) machines to print three-dimensional titanium airplane parts.

The ability to utilize the lightweight material in new ways has the potential to be transformative, Boley said.

Cuomo indicated a familiarity with the process he said may help drive down manufacturing costs — including for buses and subway cars, both of which are produced in the North Country.