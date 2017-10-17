Cuomo touts state investment as Norsk prepares to boost operations

Office of the Governor of the State of New York
Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh on Tuesday, Oct. 17 to check in on the state’s $125 million investment.
PLATTSBURGH | Norsk Titanium has officially begun operations for future production of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems components.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo touched down in Plattsburgh on Tuesday to announce the latest in a fast-moving series of events since the Norwegian manufacturer of titanium aerospace parts decided to open their first-ever U.S. plant in Plattsburgh last year.
The state lured the manufacturer to the North Country with $125 million in incentives included in the 2015-16 state budget.
Earlier this summer, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) worked to ensure the U.S. Department of Defense will consider the use of the technology in defense contracts.
The region is home to about 30 aerospace and transportation businesses, including Bombardier and Nova Bus.
The strategy to group similar enterprises in a cluster around a heavyweight anchor like Norsk is part of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative, the keystone of the state’s economic strategy for the region, which is located along the Canadian border.
“There’s a synergy to having a number of businesses in the same geographic locale,” Cuomo said.
Economic development officials ultimately envision a “high-tech corridor” stretching to western New York.
Norsk is also partnering with Clarkson University on research in additive manufacturing, and with the North County Chamber of Commerce to "support and promote" the launch and growth of their factory, including workforce training, economic development and STEM outreach at local educational institutions.
Norsk CEO Warren Boley said the firm researched opening the world’s first industrial-scale 3-D printing facility in 48 states before deciding on New York due to their development model.
“And all of this is why Norsk Titanium can thrive here,” he said.
(Cuomo, playing coy, said he was tempted to ask about the remaining two states, but "I will not give myself the pleasure," he said.)
Norsk uses their proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) machines to print three-dimensional titanium airplane parts.
The ability to utilize the lightweight material in new ways has the potential to be transformative, Boley said.
Cuomo indicated a familiarity with the process he said may help drive down manufacturing costs — including for buses and subway cars, both of which are produced in the North Country.
"It literally makes a product the way a 3-D printer would operate," he said. "Lines of titanium that are put in place. Very little waste. And the printer follows the model of the piece that you want to manufacture."
In addition to Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing, the manufacturer has confirmed partnerships with Airbus and Alcoa.
Ideally, hundreds of aerospace parts will printed at the 170,000 square foot facility in the Town of Plattsburgh and shipped all over the world, creating at least 383 direct and indirect jobs in the process.
John Pilla, senior Vice President at Spirit AeroSystems, said the firm aims to use increasingly more Norsk-forged titanium in manufacturing parts for their clients, including Rolls Royce and Boeing.
The impact will be felt far past the Empire State, he said.
“We are evaluating all of our titanium parts for this process,” Pilla said.
Nine RPD machines are now in place, up from three at the beginning of the year, purchased as part of the state investment.
Officials said last June that 12 units have been ordered in total. Each can print up to 20 tons of titanium annually.
Norsk plans on leveraging the state investment with some $875 million in their own investments and spending.
“We’re ramping up here in Plattsburgh, and it doesn’t exist anywhere except three machines in Norway,” Boley said.
The state has invested $484 million in the North Country since 2011 as part of the program, including funds for Plattsburgh’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative and improvements to the Plattsburgh International Airport.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman called Norsk's arrival and rapid growth "incredibly positive" for the town and region, and hailed the state's economic development model.
"We intend to optimize these investments," Cashman said in a statement.
Cuomo likened the state’s role to an “investment banker that is going to incentivize that transition.”
“Well, it does take money to make money, and that's what our investments are all about through the Regional Economic Councils,” Cuomo said.
Boley said business leaders from across the country were calling to marvel at the state’s economic development program, which he compared to the founding of the Erie Canal in the mid-19th century.
“It’s not full of water — it’s full of technology,” he said. “I believe the real headline is what Gov. Cuomo is doing across the state, and creating a model.”
The North Country REDC submitted their project wish list to the state last week. The list contains 21 priority projects totaling about $22 million that build upon the transportation and manufacturing cluster concept, including $2 million to build an 80-room hotel at Plattsburgh International Airport.
Cuomo's Plattsburgh visit capped off a whirlwind day that also saw the governor promoting state investments in Buffalo and Syracuse.