Curaleaf unveils rehabbed space

× Expand Photo courtesy Curaleaf

PLATTSBURGH | Where once cloudy, opaque front windows and a series of white walls blocked off Plattsburgh’s only medical marijuana dispensary from pedestrian view, there are now transparent panes of glass and an open floor plan, with a large sign outside.

The recent renovations to Curaleaf New York’s Cornelia Street outpost, designed to open up the space and remove the mystery — and any stigma — surrounding the operation, were completed last month.

Curaleaf took over this 4,000 square-foot medical marijuana dispensary in April. The previous owner, Columbia Care, moved to Brooklyn to open up shop there.

Previously open just three days a week, the business has expanded its hours to six days a week; Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Curaleaf is committed to providing patients with a high-quality experience and the best possible access to treatment at our dispensaries across the state,” Mike Conway, director of dispensary operations for Curaleaf New York, said in a statement.

“Medical marijuana has already positively transformed the lives of tens of thousands of New Yorkers and we look forward to welcoming even more North Country patients to our newly renovated dispensary.”

The business hopes to fight back against stigma surrounding medical marijuana through transparency, opening up the facility and promoting a community pharmacy atmosphere, according to Curaleaf dispensary associate Steven Howell.

Curaleaf’s Plattsburgh dispensary is managed by a New York-licensed pharmacist, and there are counselors on-site to speak with patients and provide help in determining the most effective treatment for their condition, whether it be chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder or cancer.

Along with its Plattsburgh location, Curaleaf operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Newburgh and Forest Hills, Queens and will be opening a fourth dispensary in Carle Place on Long Island this fall, according to a news release.

CUOMO KICKSTARTS MARIJUANA WORKGROUP

Medical marijuana has been legal in New York state since 2016.

A report released by the state Department of Health (DOH) in July favored broader legalization and recommended a tax on the sale of marijuana between 7-10 percent, paired with a one-ounce limit.

One ounce, the report says, costs between $270-340 in the current illegal market here, the total size of which is estimated to be as much as $3.5 billion a year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters in July that he did not expect a new marijuana law before the end of the year. However, Cuomo last month appointed a workgroup to draft legislation for a “regulated adult-use marijuana program” for the legislature to consider in its next session.

The governor said he reviewed a multi-agency report commissioned last January and discussed its findings with state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

“The next steps must be taken thoughtfully and deliberately,” Cuomo said in a statement last month. “As we work to implement the (state DOH) report’s recommendations through legislation, we must thoroughly consider all aspects of a regulated marijuana program, including its impact on public health, criminal justice and state revenue, and mitigate any potential risks associated with it.”