Cuts may come as part of ‘streamlining’ process: mayor

× Mayor Colin Read delivered a speech last week detailing the financial hurtles the city would need to conquer to create a sustainable budget in the city of Plattsburgh going forward. Pictured is Read (center) with (left to right) City Chamberlain Richard Marks, Councilman Peter Ensel, Councilman Joshua Kretser. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — In an effort to right the city’s sinking fiscal ship, Mayor Colin Read last week called for all department heads to cut spending by 10 percent.

“We’re looking at streamlining all departments,” said Read, noting that the effort included both the police and fire departments.

Read said that the city was looking, primarily, at administrative cuts.

“Layoffs are the last thing we want to do,” said Read, adding that there was currently a “soft” hiring freeze.

BUDGET BRIEFING

Read’s announcement, delivered as he stood before a large anchor, comes at the heels of a series of budget sessions aimed at gathering financial information for a five year plan — a promise the new mayor made on the campaign trail last year.

“Our recent financial history hasn’t been so illustrious,” said Read.

The city’s fund balance, which was $6.8 million in 2010, is projected at around $700,000 this year.

Read noted a number of historical factors that contributed to the city’s current ails, including the closure of the Plattsburgh Air Force Base in the late ‘90s, the loss of $757,000 in annual payments from the Falcon Seaboard cogeneration plant, and the depletion of the city’s fund balance under former Mayor James Calnon.

“The combination of lost revenue of $1.56 million and increased expenses of $1.48 million has been partially mitigated by modest growth in the tax base,” Read said. “But we are left with an approximately $2 million structural deficit.”

Read also noted that the city had, in the past, overused bond anticipation notes (BAN).

“For the past few years, the city has been kicking the BAN down the road, and we must now refinance that sum — which is approaching $10 million,” said Read. “This will increase debt service costs for the city by $839,000 per year.

“We can’t kick that BAN can down the road anymore.”

Lawmakers have held bi-weekly budget meetings since the start of the year in an effort to drastically cut costs and identify systemic budget issues.

“The council is united in our intention to deal with these challenges head on, without any budgetary gimmicks,” said Read.

“Raising taxes is not a sustainable option.”

HEALTH CARE

The mayor also cited rising health care costs as a crux of the city’s financial future.

“Our auditor calculated our unfunded liability to retirees’ health care is now $135 million, and will more than double to $276 million by 2027,” said Read. “That represents 30 percent of the value of all the city’s non-exempt property.”

To make the health care issue more complex, the city is currently entangled in litigation with the Plattsburgh City Retirees’ Association (PCRA), who claims that the city is not providing them with the health care coverage they were contractually obligated to receive.

According to PCRA president Gary Brandstetter, who spoke to the council at a public meeting last week:

“The litigation has gone forward, costing both the taxpayers of the city and the members of the PCRA hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

“We have asked the retirees to help us find a better way to contain costs, but still ensure they have the coverage they need,” said Read.

The city is also still tangled in arbitration with the Plattsburgh Permanent Firemen’s Association — the third in a series of legal battles between the two since the expiration of the firefighters’ contract in 2007.

One main sticking point in that conflict: health care coverage for the city’s firefighters.

In a recent arbitration result — declined by the city — firefighters would have been forced to move from the Traditional Plan to either the New Traditional Blue Class Plan or the New PPO Plan. A switch that, according to arbitration documents, could have saved the city $9,500 annually per employee.

With the council’s decision to decline the arbitration result, the conflict returns to the arbitration committee — essentially postponing a resolution until later this year.

Read asked for residents to become actively involved in solving the city’s fiscal issues.

“This city belongs to us all, especially our children,” said Read. “We need the ideas and assistance of our managers and employees, our retirees, and our residents to help create a stable Plattsburgh present so we can build a prosperous Plattsburgh future.”

The next budget session, where councilors will continue to hear reports from department heads and gather financial information for their five year plan — due in June — is set for May 25.