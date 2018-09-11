Cutting, accused of homicide, admits placing 911 call

Essex County Sheriff’s Department Cody Cutting

ELIZABETHTOWN | A tape of the emergency 911 call placed after a shooting at the Adirondack Eagles Club in Moriah last April was played in court Friday.

Defendant Cody R. Cutting placed the call, admitting to police that he fatally shot Derek “Boomer” Sprague in a parking lot outside the club. The call reached dispatch at about 8:09 p.m. on April 22.

Cutting has been charged with second-degree murder, a class A felony; second-degree manslaughter, a class C felony; and second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.

The case is slated to go to trial in December.

The 911 recording was one of six items entered as evidence at a hearing held before Judge Richard B. Meyer in Essex County Court.

Cutting has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

10 MINUTES, 49 SECONDS

“Hey, I just killed a guy,” Cutting said in a shrill voice through what seemed like high-pitched sobs.

“He was about to beat me up,” the accused man said sounding out of breath.

“I liked Boomer,” Cutting told Essex County Dispatcher Chelsey Crossman, who took the call.

Crossman testified that the recording was the call placed by Cutting.

“Is there people with you?” she asked

“I ran like hell,” Cutting said. “I’m running from these f***ers.”

The courtroom was about half filled and very still as the tape rolled.

The tape indicates Cutting, seeming breathless, stayed on the phone as State Police Trooper Jason Peters got on the line.

After running from the club, he hid behind the Mineville Oil building and waited for police.

Crossman stayed on the line, muted.

Peters asked if he had a gun.

“No, no gun on me. I’m clear,” Cutting said.

“Do you want to turn yourself in?” Peters asks.

“Yeah, I’m fine with that,” Cutting responds.

“Are you behind the building?” Peters asks.

“Yeah, I’m hiding here,” Cutting says.

Scattered bits of information come through the sobbing as he spoke with police.

There were a “bunch of people” at the bar and there was a “fight going on all night,” according to Cutting’s call.

“I promise I didn’t mean to do that,” he says of shooting a fellow Moriah resident.

Cutting then asks to call police back in two minutes.

The tape and Crossman’s testimony suggests he disconnected the phone. The call lasted 10 minutes and 49 seconds.

FOUR-HOUR HEARING

Listening to the recording play, the defendant sat with his attorney Kevin O’Brien of the firm O’Brien & Wood PLLC of Albany.

Cutting appeared to grimace, placing his forehead against one hand briefly as the tape began to play.

Wearing black-and-white Essex County prison garb, Cutting, 30, arrived at court in handcuffs, which were removed for the four-hour hearing.

The chain connecting his ankles remained in place.

Special prosecutors are presenting the murder case against Cutting.

Sprague, 45, was the brother of Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague, who sat in the gallery for the hearing. At times she watched testimony through tears.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone and his Assistant Attorney Matt Burin called five witnesses to the Huntley Hearing, a pretrial court proceeding that reviews how police obtain statements from a defendant.

In addition to Crossman, Carusone called State Police Trooper Steven Hutter, Essex County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Billy” Allen, State Police Trooper Christopher Lembo and State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Investigator Trever Giroux.

The sequence of testimony followed police response from Cutting’s 911 call through to the video-recorded interview with the State Police investigator about two hours later.

The effort to secure Cutting happened about 1.2 miles north of where Sprague was shot and killed.

Hutter said Cutting came out from his hiding place behind the oil company building with his hands up. The suspected shooter, Hutter said, followed orders to lay face down on the ground, and was handcuffed.

Allen was called in by the sheriff to back-up Hutter’s initial response in Mineville Center.

“While he’s on the ground, he also said, ‘Billy, I’m not going to give you a hard time,” Allen testified.

Cutting told Allen that the gun, a .45 caliber Springfield, was between the front seats of his truck at the Eagles Club.

Allen assisted Hutter in a pat-down search as Cutting lay handcuffed on the ground.

He then went to find the firearm.

Lembo arrived after a short time and transported the suspect in the front seat of his troop car to state police headquarters at the Essex County Public Safety Building.

Giroux read Miranda Rights to Cutting and then interviewed him.

Prosecutors asked each of the law enforcement officers if the suspected shooter was compliant.

Each testified, in turn, that Cutting was compliant.

‘I THINK I KILLED HIM’

On the way to the police station, Lembo said Cutting started uttering statements relevant to the incident.

And Lembo included them in his formal police statement.

“I think I killed him...I think I killed Boomer...I liked him,” Cutting had allegedly said. “I had to...I loved that guy...’Rocket was going to kill me.’”

O’Brien asked Lembo if Cutting was cooperative en route to the state police station.

“He was cooperative, but he seemed kind of in shock about the situation,” Lembo said.

“Was he anything other than cooperative?” O’Brien asked.

“No,” Lembo answered.

When O’Brien asked if Cutting seemed upset, Lembo said “Slightly, not in an erratic way. There was regret.”

It wasn’t until he sat in the interview room with Giroux that Derek’s Sprague’s death was formally confirmed to Cutting.

“I wanted to hear his side of the story before being told Derek Sprague was deceased,” Giroux said.

Warren County DA Carusone played segments of the videotaped police interview in court.

Giroux’s supervisor, State Police Senior Investigator John Donahue is seen during one section of the interview telling Cutting “Boomer’s gone.”

In the video, Cutting appears to put his head down on both hands and begin sobbing.

“You have blood on you, you okay?” Donahue asked.

“I don’t know sir,” Cutting answered.

“Will I be allowed to see my boy?” Cutting, who is from Moriah, asked the officers.

There is a period of silence in response.

“Sir, to be honest with you, I’m going to have to have a lawyer,” Cutting said, ending the interview.

Giroux said he stopped asking questions at that point.