CV-TEC students win big at SkillsUSA

× (L-R) Austin Nguyen and Conner McKenzie of Beekmantown Central School placed in the top 3 of each of their categories in last month’s SkillsUSA conference. Other participants from the school district include Samantha Bulriss, Anthony Cartee, Reese Butler, Emily Manion, Jayd Macey, John Barber and Madison Beery. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — Congrats are in order for seven CV-TEC students who got medals in a contest designed to bolster leadership skills.

Out of the 65 local students who entered the last month’s SkillsUSA NY Leadership Conference and Skills Championship, here are the ones who came out on top:

Chance Archer of AuSable Valley; Austin Nguyen and Conner McKenzie of Beekmantown; Mark Lerma and Linzie Brown of Plattsburgh High School; Dustin Cardin of Northeastern Clinton; and Ryan Terry of Peru.

Nguyen, Archer and Lerma, who all got gold medals, will be representing the state at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 19 to 23.

Archer came in first place in the automotive refinishing technology category. The team of Nguyen and Lerma both got the top slot for having the top entry in 3D animation and visualization.

Nguyen and Lerma had six hours to create a 30-second long animation on package handling in a room filled with their other competitors and thousands of spectators.

“I was nervous at the beginning of it,” Nguyen said. “And I was shocked at the end of it because I didn’t think I would make the top 10.

“But I’m excited to be continuing on to the next competition.”

SkillsUSA is a national conference that encourages students pursuing a certain field to put their skills to the test against other school districts.

Hundreds of school districts participated in the state’s competition in Syracuse, which featured over 80 different categories from cake decorating to plumbing.

The team of McKenzie and Cardin came in second place in the web design category. The duo had six hours to code an entire website using HTML, CSS and Javascript for a movie theater.

McKenzie said he believes the team fell short of getting the top slot due to the navigation bar not working correctly.

“I was generally surprised that we got second,” he said. “But it was a great experience.”

For both seniors, this was their first SkillsUSA competition.

McKenzie and Nguyen said they plan on pursuing their interests upon graduation.

McKenzie, who entered the field because of his love of video games, wants to pursue a career in coding. Nguyen, on the other hand, is still torn between studying 2D and 3D animation.

× Expand Photo provided Pictured is AuSable Valley Central School senior Chance Archer receiving his medal during the SkillsUSA conference that took place last month. Archer came in first place in the automotive refinishing category.

All CV-TEC Plattsburgh participants

Ausable Valley: Chance Archer, Christopher Yeager, Haleigh Downing and Tamson Brunell

Beekmantown: Samantha Bulriss, Anthony Cartee, Reese Butler, Austin Nguyen, Conner McKenzie, Emily Manion, Jayd Macey, John Barber and Madison Beery

Chazy Rural: Hutch LaBombard and Emily Pilon

Northeastern Clinton: Karen Murray, Jenna Dutil, Austin Gaudette, Makayla Pelkey, Matthew Carter, Dustin Cardin, Austin Brunet, Robert Parent, Daulton LaFlesh, Brady Juneau and Lillian Oliver

Northern Adirondack: John Harriman and Austin Trombley

Peru: Ryan Terry, Elizabeth Cornish-Dukes and Quintin Jackson

Plattsburgh: Krystofer Kennedy, Mark Lerma, Cierra Brushman-Harvey, Niko Bardis, Linzee Brown, Emily Desrocher, Aaron Lerma, Ian Jaquish and Daniela Chanduvi-Camizan

Saranac: Brianna Hall, Bryanna McLean, Keegan Eick, Connor Perry and Aaron Pekrul

Homeschooler: Lydia Ducharme