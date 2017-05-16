CV-TEC students win big at SkillsUSA

Three local high schoolers to represent the state in national championship

by

PLATTSBURGH — Congrats are in order for seven CV-TEC students who got medals in a contest designed to bolster leadership skills.

Out of the 65 local students who entered the last month’s SkillsUSA NY Leadership Conference and Skills Championship, here are the ones who came out on top:  

Chance Archer of AuSable Valley; Austin Nguyen and Conner McKenzie of Beekmantown; Mark Lerma and Linzie Brown of Plattsburgh High School; Dustin Cardin of Northeastern Clinton; and Ryan Terry of Peru.  

Nguyen, Archer and Lerma, who all got gold medals, will be representing the state at the SkillsUSA National Conference in Louisville, Kentucky from June 19 to 23.  

Archer came in first place in the automotive refinishing technology category. The team of Nguyen and Lerma both got the top slot for having the top entry in 3D animation and visualization.  

Nguyen and Lerma had six hours to create a 30-second long animation on package handling in a room filled with their other competitors and thousands of spectators.  

“I was nervous at the beginning of it,” Nguyen said. “And I was shocked at the end of it because I didn’t think I would make the top 10. 

“But I’m excited to be continuing on to the next competition.”  

SkillsUSA is a national conference that encourages students pursuing a certain field to put their skills to the test against other school districts.  

Hundreds of school districts participated in the state’s competition in Syracuse, which featured over 80 different categories from cake decorating to plumbing.  

The team of McKenzie and Cardin came in second place in the web design category.  The duo had six hours to code an entire website using HTML, CSS and Javascript for a movie theater.  

McKenzie said he believes the team fell short of getting the top slot due to the navigation bar not working correctly.  

“I was generally surprised that we got second,” he said. “But it was a great experience.”  

For both seniors, this was their first SkillsUSA competition.  

McKenzie and Nguyen said they plan on pursuing their interests upon graduation.  

McKenzie, who entered the field because of his love of video games, wants to pursue a career in coding. Nguyen, on the other hand, is still torn between studying 2D and 3D animation.  

All CV-TEC Plattsburgh participants 

Ausable Valley: Chance Archer, Christopher Yeager, Haleigh Downing and Tamson Brunell 

Beekmantown: Samantha Bulriss, Anthony Cartee, Reese Butler, Austin Nguyen, Conner McKenzie, Emily Manion, Jayd Macey, John Barber and Madison Beery 

Chazy Rural: Hutch LaBombard and Emily Pilon 

Northeastern Clinton: Karen Murray, Jenna Dutil, Austin Gaudette, Makayla Pelkey, Matthew Carter, Dustin Cardin, Austin Brunet, Robert Parent, Daulton LaFlesh, Brady Juneau and Lillian Oliver 

Northern Adirondack: John Harriman and Austin Trombley 

Peru: Ryan Terry, Elizabeth Cornish-Dukes and Quintin Jackson 

Plattsburgh: Krystofer Kennedy, Mark Lerma, Cierra Brushman-Harvey, Niko Bardis, Linzee Brown, Emily Desrocher, Aaron Lerma, Ian Jaquish and Daniela Chanduvi-Camizan 

Saranac: Brianna Hall, Bryanna McLean, Keegan Eick, Connor Perry and Aaron Pekrul 

Homeschooler: Lydia Ducharme 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines