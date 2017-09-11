CVES appoints interim assistant superintendent

PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) recently appointed Dr. Hollis Palmer as its interim assistant superintendent of management services.

The CVES Board appointed Palmer to replace Scott Hoot, who accepted an administrative position in the Capital Region. Palmer’s term expires on June 30, 2018.

“I look forward to working with everyone at CVES and doing what I can do make BOCES as successful as possible,” said Palmer.

Palmer served as a CVES labor relations specialist part-time from 2013 to 2016. He’s been in K-12 education for more than four decades and has served as a teacher, assistant principal, assistant superintendent for instruction, superintendent of schools and more.

“Dr. Palmer’s background and experience will be a strong asset to CVES and our continuing commitment to high quality programs and services to our students and component districts, as we conduct a search for a new ASMS in the upcoming year,” said CVES District Superintendent Mark Davey.

For more information, contact Davey at 518-561-0100 ext. 211.