CVES proposes $29.8 million capital plan

× Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES BOCES) is poised to launch a $29.8 million capital project. CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey and Assistant Superintendent for Management Services Eric Bell presented details from the plan at a meeting of the Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education meeting last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) is poised to launch a $29.8 million capital plan designed to fund major infrastructure upgrades and allow for the purchase of new property.

But first, residents in 17 area school districts will have a chance to weigh in on the proposal.

A public vote run and funded by CVES is scheduled in 17 locations across three counties on Dec. 11, noon to 8 p.m.

With this plan a tax hike is attached for school districts around the region.

For a person whose home is assessed at $100,000, if their district chooses a 15-year bond financing plan and based on that resident's STAR eligibility, the attached tax increase for the $29.8 million project would range from $1.57 to $21.54 for the next 15 years.

INFRASTRUCTURE OVERHAUL

The agency’s new capital plan, presented by CVES BOCES District Superintendent Mark Davey at Chazy Central Rural School last week, would allow the nonprofit to repair critical infrastructure at both its main Plattsburgh campus and its Mineville campus in Essex County.

It would allow the agency to build new educational spaces and add another traffic exit to its Plattsburgh campus.

Approval of the project would also allow the agency to relocate its Instructional Services Center from Area Development Drive and purchase property they’re already leasing at the old Clinton County Airport, along with an additional 20 adjoining acres for future expansion.

“This would give us options in the future for expanding our programs,” said Eric Bell, assistant superintendent of management services.

CVES serves 13,750 students in 17 school districts across the region.

On average, annually, between 27-28 percent of all juniors and seniors in those districts attend CV-TEC in one of the agency’s career and technical education programs.

Construction would begin in the summer of 2020 and last two years.

TAX INCREASES

As part of the proposal taxpayers in the Plattsburgh City School District would see a tax increase of between 0.08 and 15 cents per $1,000 in assessed value based on their STAR eligibility.

That's if the district chooses a 15-year bond financing plan.

For a person whose home is assessed at $100,000, with basic STAR, that increase would amount to an additional $15.47 on top of the $2,334.42 that same homeowner would already be paying in school taxes, based on the district’s current tax rate of $23.34.

The city district’s share of the project is estimated at over $3.8 million — provided that over 69 percent of the project costs are aidable.

The district would ultimately be refunded $1.6 million of their share from BOCES aid, according to Bell.

The end result will be funding for upgrades that are crucial, Davey said.

“We have examined our facilities with the Facilities Advisory Committee, architects and construction consultants to discover what we need to continue to offer the high-quality education for our students in a safe and productive environment,” Davey wrote in a letter to residents, noting that the planning process has been ongoing since 2015.

“We have addressed a number of issues, making minor repairs over the years, but major upgrades to our critical infrastructure, such as the roof at the Plattsburgh Main Campus, can only be addressed through a capital project.”

The agency’s proposal is a no-frills improvement plan, according to Bell.

“There’s not a lot of flash in this project,” he told the Chazy Board of Education last week.

Before the final vote on Dec. 11, a number of public presentations are slated across the region between now and Nov. 14.

Learn more about that schedule and the details of this project at cves.org/capitalproject.

PUBLIC PRESENTATIONS

Representatives from CVES will be traveling throughout the region to present the agency’s plans to voters ahead of the public referendum.

Presentation dates, all at local Board of Education meetings, are as follows: