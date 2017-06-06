CVFC seeking funds to expand prevention programming

× Expand Photo provided The Champlain Valley Family Center will be hosting their fourth annual 5k Forward for Recovery Race to help raise funds for their prevention programming. The goal is to raise $10,000 to continue and expand their summer prevention program.

PLATTSBURGH — The Champlain Valley Family Center has big plans for their summer prevention program.

They want to bump attendance this summer, and will hold a fundraiser Saturday to make it happen.

The nonprofit agency has lost $500,000 in state funding since 2008, which led to the loss of their summer program.

The program is targeted toward local middle schoolers to teach them how to make healthy decisions when it comes to drugs and alcohol.

“We felt as a board that it was important to bring this back,” Board President Ginny Brady said. “We want to have an impact on the youth of our community.”

Peer pressure, decision making and how to say “no” are just a few items taught during the offering..

The summer program contained 40 local students last year, said Brady. This year’s goal is to accommodate 50 to 65 students.

Dates and details are yet to be determined, said Brady. But the six-week program will start in July and go into August.

Brady said she hopes to raise funds for the program through this Saturday’s Forward for Recovery 5K.

The festivities will begin Saturday, June 10 at 7 a.m. with yoga at the Plattsburgh City Beach.

The 5k will begin 9:15 a.m. and the kids fun run and obstacle course will follow at 10:15 a.m.

Tickets cost $25 for the 5K and $5 for the kids activities.

The goal, Brady said, is to get 100 people to participate and raise $10,000 to continue and expand the summer prevention program.

OTHER UPCOMING EXPANSIONS

CVFC on Ampersand Drive purchased the former Clinton County Mental Health & Addiction Services building next door, which cost $1.2 million and was funded through the Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services (OASAS).

The addition, which is slated to be completed this fall, will allow the CVFC to accommodate more people in recovery into their counseling programs.

A new yoga program will also be added. Classes will be offered twice a week — one for clients healing from alcohol and drug addiction and another for their families and friends.

In other local efforts to combat opiate addiction, UVM-CVPH Emergency Department and Clinton County Department of Social Services will deploy recovery coaches into the facility upon completion thanks to $148,500 in state funds awarded earlier this year.

CVFC’s second expansion — the Schuyler Falls Ambulatory Detox Center — is currently going through the design stages, said Brady, and is expected to be completed by sometime in 2018.

CVFC Executive Director Connie Willie said in a previous interview that the caseload will increase by approximately 25 percent once the new facility, which was announced by the state last February, opens.

“I guarantee everyone knows at least one person who has been impacted by substance use,” Brady said. “We feel our energy is on the frontlines and we’re committed to combating this epidemic.”

This year, CVFC is celebrating 35 years of service. For more information on the center or this Saturday’s event, visit cvfamilycenter.org.