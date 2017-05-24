CVPH facility addition receives go-ahead

× The Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board unanimously approving plans for a 19,600 square-foot addition to The Plaza Boulevard UVM Health Network-CVPH Medical Center facility last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — A new addition to the CVPH Ambulatory Surgery facility on Plaza Boulevard received conditional approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board last week.

Plans for the new 19,600 square foot building include an updated look — featuring a curved, covered canopy — and an expanded parking lot.

“This is for the health of the North Country,” said Chris Booth, Associate Vice President of Patient Care at CVPH, about the project. “This will be a major jump in our ability to provide primary care to our constituents here in the North Country.”

The $3.7 million project carries a matching state grant. The exact number of new jobs have yet to be determined, said hospital officials.

Planners also need to hammer out how the parking plans mesh with a piece of town-owned property.

“Part of their project will include parking on an adjoining parcel,” said Senior Planner Trevor Cole.

That parking will extend from the current facility to an empty parcel to the left, also owned by CVPH. But current plans show that parking lot overlapping with a town-owned road.

“Relinquishing that roadway could hinder future development,” said Cole, noting that the town had hoped to eventually extend that driveway to the Adirondack Commons Medical Plaza behind the CVPH facility.

“The town and applicant attorney are currently working on language on land easement.”

Cole said that the town wants to ensure the road could be extended in the future.

“We’re not going to accept anything except a robust agreement that would allow us to do just that,” he said.

Joe Akey, the owner of a neighboring property, also had reservations:

“I don’t want to stop the project, I don’t want to interfere,” he said. “I just don’t see anyone wanting to give use back to the town once it’s a parking lot. I don’t see the hospital wanting to give it back.

“This is a dangerous precedent.”

Jeff Wagner, Planning Board member, asked if developers had considered a two-story parking structure on one parcel rather than an extended one-story lot on two parcels.

“No. That would be cost prohibiting,” said Booth.

The new addition received unanimous approval from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board, on the condition that a land easement agreement can be hashed out for the town roadway.