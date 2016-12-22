CVPH issues final call for fundraising efforts

× Expand Photo provided The Foundation of CVPH is rounding the final stretch of their annual fundraising effort. Pictured above: Respiratory Therapist Richard Groleau presents items purchased from the Foundation of CVPH Mini Grant Program to board members.

PLATTSBURGH — The Foundation of CVPH is rounding the final stretch of their annual fundraising effort.

The charitable arm of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital raised $260,000 last year, and aims to beat that goal by the end of the month.

“We are hoping to raise an additional $50,000 from the community in the next few weeks,” said Kerry Haley, executive director of the Foundation of CVPH.

A team of 50 campaign volunteers have been reaching out to their contacts for support. All donations to the health network will stay in the community.

Projects funded in the past year include aiding patients with travel costs for specialized care, funding hospital equipment and programs and the facilitation of an ongoing lecture and education series designed to promote community wellness.

Recent topics have been on mental health, orthopedics and lung cancer.

One program sees SUNY Plattsburgh students working with local third and fourth grade girls on workshops designed to bolster confidence and curb bullying.

The organization also helped fund a child advocacy conference for professionals to learn and better collaborate on addressing child abuse.

Funds are also allocated to provide ongoing education for staff.

Donations this year will tentatively allow for the expansion of a program for nurses for going back to school to further their degree. A second program will be geared toward retaining medical students conducting their residencies at the Plattsburgh facility.

The foundation provided educational support to nearly 60 employees this year.

The funds also trickle out to neighboring communities. As the coordinator for a recent New York State Health Foundation Grant, the hospital is overseeing public health projects across the county, including the construction of pickleball courts and parks in Peru and Schuyler Falls.

“We’re looking to continue some of those projects,” Haley said.

The campaign ends on Dec. 31.

To make a donation, visit uvmhealth.org/cvph. Donors can also mail or drop off a check to The Foundation of CVPH, 75 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

Call 518-562-7169 for more information.