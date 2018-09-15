CVPH president, county treasurer named ‘Women of Distinction’

Photo provided County Treasurer Kimberly Davis will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at this year’s Women of Distinction ceremony.

PLATTSBURGH | It was 11 years ago when Treasurer Kimberly Davis first ran for office in Clinton County.

It was a special election. The county’s treasurer at the time, Janet Duprey, had left office the previous year to run, successfully, for state Assembly. A former county legislator, Joe Giroux, was appointed to replace her until an election could be held to fill the remainder of Duprey’s term.

That’s when Davis stepped in.

Davis is one of two women chosen to receive this year’s Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York’s Distinguished Trailblazer Award; an honor bestowed for strength of character and community service as part of the annual Women of Distinction awards.

“I am incredibly humbled to receive this award, especially coming from the Girl Scouts,” Davis told The Sun. “I was in Girl Scouts from 1st grade through 12th and many of the lessons and traits we learned in the Girl Scouts have carried through my life. Knocking on doors to sell Girl Scout cookies certainly helped with knocking on doors campaigning.”

When she started her first campaign in Clinton County — she had previously ran for an assessor’s position downstate — she’d only been living here for three years and didn’t know many people.

Ultimately, she wasn’t successful in that bid. Davis garnered 8,817 votes, and her opponent got 9,101.

But Davis quickly became an active part of the business community, got involved with events through the North Country Chamber of Commerce and took on leadership roles with local organizations, including the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club.

“I had also volunteered on several campaigns and better understood how to campaign effectively. I took a leap of faith and resigned from my position at the (Glens Falls National) bank to run for the treasurer’s position,” she said. “It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

It was six years later when Davis ran again.

But this time, she won. By 2,269 votes.

“I was much more prepared in 2013. If you ask anyone who has ever run for a countywide seat, they will tell you that it is an experience unlike any other,” she said. “You can’t grasp the scope of it until you do it. Since I had the experience of it, I took that knowledge with everything I had learned from my years of volunteering on campaigns.”

She used technology and data to more efficiently reach voters. She rallied volunteers to help. She dedicated more of her time to campaigning.

Davis has served as county treasurer since winning that race, and ran unopposed last year to secure the post through 2021.

She still serves on the Board of Directors for the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club and as a district advocate for The Eliminate Project, an effort by Kiwanis International to raise $110 million to end maternal and neonatal tetanus.

She also serves as the co-founder of North Country Women United, a political action committee to elect more Democratic women to public office in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties.

“Women are incredibly underrepresented in government. For example, for Clinton County positions, none of the County Judges are female (out of three),” she said. “I am the only full-time female elected official (out of five), and there is only one female legislator (out of 10).

“Women need to be as represented in government as we are in the population.”

When asked how it felt to be honored by the Girl Scouts for her efforts, Davis said that she’s humbled.

“Overall, it is an honor that the work that I do is noticed,” she said, when asked how it felt to be honored by the Girl Scouts.

“Volunteering and public service shouldn’t be done for recognition, but it is heartwarming to know that it is appreciated by others.”

× Expand Photo provided CVPH President Michelle LeBeau will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at this year’s Women of Distinction ceremony.

CVPH PREZ HONORED

For Michelle LeBeau, another Distinguished Trailblazer Award winner this year, you could say it runs in the family.

Her late grandfather, Dr. A.B. Degrandpre, was a well-respected general surgeon in Plattsburgh for over 50 years.

“AB’s confidence, calming temperament and devotion to his patients and our community was an influence in many aspects of my life,” she told The Sun. “He was the epitome of strength and kindness — and inspired all of our family regardless of the industry we chose to work in.”

LeBeau earned a nursing degree from Clinton Community College, a bachelor’s of science in business administration and a master’s degree in human resources from Walden University, an online school based in Minnesota.

She took a job as a critical care nurse at CVPH in 1991. Little did she know that just over two decades years later, she’d become the chief operating officer at the hospital.

Further still from her mind was the idea that with the retiring of former president Stephens Mundy, she’d be named the president of not only CVPH, but also the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.

But that day came: On April 2 of this year, President and CEO of the UVM Health Network John Brumsted and Brian Monette and Robert Smith, chairs of the AHMC and CVPH Boards of Trustees, announced that LeBeau would take the leadership role.

“My initial reaction was pure excitement. The opportunity to work beside brilliant, passionate people and lead two community founded organizations is an honor and one that I am grateful for,” said LeBeau. “It is a tremendous privilege to be granted an opportunity to champion healthcare across the North Country.”

LeBeau will be honored alongside Davis at a ceremony at the West Side Ballroom on Sept. 19.

For her, the award is an joy to receive.

“The Girl Scouts is a wonderful organization that provides great learning, mentoring and support for young folks,” she said. “It’s a very humbling moment and a beautiful compliment.”

Tickets to the ceremony are available at girlscoutsneny.org. Sally Meisenheimer, a longtime state contractor, life coach and columnist for local newspapers; and Linda Bourgeois, CEO of UFirst Federal Credit Union and President of the Plattsburgh College Foundation, will also be awarded Distinguished Personal Achievement and Distinguished Community Leader, respectively.

Last year Mary Skillan, Barbara Rice, Plattsburgh Town Councilor Meg LeFevre and Anastasia Pratt were honored by the Girl Scouts as Women of Distinction.

The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York have been honoring Women of Distinction since 1985.