CVPH to offer free hepatitis C testing for vets

× Expand Photo provided American Legion Post 1619 is urging all veterans to get tested for hepatitis C. CVPH North Country Blood Donor Center will offer free testing throughout the month of February at their Plattsburgh location next to Hannaford.

PLATTSBURGH | Danny Kaifetz has a simple message for his fellow Vietnam veterans:

Go get tested for hepatitis C, and do it now.

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (CVPH) will offer free testing for all veterans throughout the month starting Feb. 6 at the North Country Regional Blood Center in Plattsburgh.

The Hepatitis C virus is the most common chronic bloodborne infection in the U.S., and a leading cause of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Growing evidence suggests the jet guns used to vaccinate Vietnam-era soldiers before their deployment overseas acted as a vessel to transport the disease, with those serving from 1965 to 1974 the most vulnerable.

Kaifetz, who serves as the medical officer for American Legion Post 1619, has been leading the effort to get all Vietnam-era veterans tested.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates over 4 million people are estimated to have the disease in the U.S. Up to 75 percent of those infected are unaware of their status.

CVPH will offer the free testing daily Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout February.

Organizers have ordered 165 kits.

Results will be available on-site following the 20-minute procedure, which is performed by trained medical professionals.

Four previous events were held at the American Legion Post 1619 in Morrisonville.

“This is a different approach for us — this is a streaming kind of progress,” Kaifetz said. “These are professionals taking blood all day.”

All veterans of any era are welcome to participate with proof of military service required.

“Hepatitis C is a national health crisis, and it’s imperative that those at risk are encouraged to get tested, especially Vietnam Era veterans,” said CVPH Lab Director Ron Brown in a statement.

Treatments are evolving, he said, and new rapid testing options make getting tested easier and more important than ever.

“By educating people on the risk factors and helping people with hepatitis C learn their status quickly, so they can be linked to care, we are saving lives,” he said.

Testing runs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CVPH North Country Blood Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, Suite 102 adjacent to Hannaford in Plattsburgh. No appointments necessary.