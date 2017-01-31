Cycle Adirondacks to see stops in Schroon, Keene Valley and Saranac Lake

× Expand Photo provided via Cycle Adirondacks Cycle Adirondacks, which bills itself as a premiere cycling event, will see riders stopping off in Schroon Lake, Keene Valley and Saranac Lake in this year’s installment, scheduled for Aug. 19 to 25.

SCHROON LAKE — A cycling event that takes participants through Adirondack communities on a weeklong trek in late August will see riders beginning and ending their journey in Schroon Lake this year.

“We’re extremely excited,” said Tammy Whitty-Brown, executive director of the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce. “By Aug. 15, we kind of feel the plug is pulled on our tourism.”

Cycle Adirondacks will also see guests staying overnight in Saranac Lake and Keene Valley, which organizers have dubbed as hub communities for the event.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, the trek’s organizer, said the bicycling trip was an “innovative new model” for creating low-impact tourism opportunities while also bolstering local economies.

“Year after year, our guests have raved about the time they spend in our communities and we’ve listened,” said Zoe Smith, director of WCS’ Adirondack Program.

The new format, Smith said, is designed to provide more ride distances and options, more off-bike activities and less packing up and moving.

Last year’s route started and finished in Hadley-Lake Luzerne, and included overnight stops in Ticonderoga, Keeseville, Saranac Lake, Indian Lake and Northville, where guests enjoyed local food, live music and other amenities in those communities.

This year, participants can pedal as few as three days or as many as six.

On the days where the tour doesn’t move between towns, guests will have the ability to choose short or long ride distances. They may also choose to take a day off in favor of other activities, including hiking, canoeing, browsing shops or restaurants.

The Wild Center, for instance, will be a featured activity on Aug. 24 when the tour stops in Saranac Lake.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Three-hundred cyclists from 35 states participated in last year’s 404-mile trek.

While the total economic impact of the event has not been calculated — including lodging and other expenditures — contracts with regional vendors clocked in at $300,000 last year, said organizers.

Guests this year can choose from three lodging opportunities.

While riders have the option of pitching tents — space for base camps has been allotted at Schroon Lake Central, Keene Central and Petrova Elementary in Saranac Lake — the most popular option is a tent service that provides “glamping,” or prearranged luxury camping.

Another option allows guests to book overnight stays at local lodging accommodations.

Most local bed and breakfasts in Schroon Lake are on board with the concept, said Whitty-Brown.

“We’re going to try to keep them in the village as long as possible, that’s our goal,” she said of the riders.

Town Supervisor Mike Marnell said the town could use a shot in the arm as the season winds down.

“Anytime you bring 350-400 people in, it’ll be good,” Marnell said. “It should be a good boost for the economy.”

EDUCATIONAL ELEMENT

For over 20 years, WCS has been facilitating science and community-based conservation programs in the region.

Cycle Adirondacks is essentially a way to showcase the work the agency is doing in the field while aiding local economies.

“There’s no better way to connect to the work WCS is doing than traveling on a bicycle at 12 miles an hour,” said Doug Haney, an organizer.

Net profits are invested back into planning efforts and to support the organization’s programing.

The debut installment took participants through Raquette Lake in 2015. Smith recalled showing riders the tiny hamlet carved out of the wilderness and the natural landscape.

As the group cycled by, loons preened for their audience.

“That was a great opportunity to really show that there are people living here, and wilderness, and how important this is,” Smith said.

Also on the agenda is discussing how broader trends like climate change will affect the landscape of the Adirondack Park.

The event has scored high marks from Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, the agency that spearheads the region’s tourism promotion efforts.

“By providing an extraordinary, authentic experience for participants,” said CEO James McKenna, “the event has not only supported the efforts of the Wildlife Conservation Society in our region, but has elevated awareness of the welcoming communities, the gorgeous landscape and the outstanding road cycling opportunities available all across the Adirondacks.”

Now in its third year, Cycle Adirondacks is scheduled for Aug. 19 to 25.

For more info, visit cycleadirondacks.com.