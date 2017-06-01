Cyclists open busy Whiteface summer season

× Expand Photo provided The two-day Wilmington Whiteface 100K MTB is expected to bring over 1,000 bicyclists to Essex County starting on June 3.

WILMINGTON — More than 1,000 bicycles are set to roll along paved and winding roads here this weekend.

It means tricky local road travel on Saturday morning until about 1 p.m., with a half hour of closed state roads here on Sunday.

The two-day Wilmington Whiteface 100K MTB and Sunday’s 16th Annual Whiteface Mountain Uphill races are signature regional events, launching a solid start to summer on the ‘Face.

And they are part of what has earned Wilmington a spot among National Geographic’s “Best Towns for Mountain Bikes” list.

Wilmington joined just one other town in the northeast, East Burke, Vermont, in the Top 20 rankings, released last week.

“Whiteface Mountain Bike Park offers 2,426-foot downhill runs, the longest vertical drop in the East, and some of the gnarliest, techiest, lift-accessed trails in the country,” the magazine reported.

“Hardy Road attracts riders every Friday evening for ‘Hardy Hour’ on the network’s smooth singletrack, hand-built flow trails, and challenging slick slab climbs.”

For a while this weekend, hundreds more will share that adventure here.

“With so much terrain available, it’s not surprising that Wilmington made the list,” Michelle Preston, Whiteface Visitor’s Bureau operations manager said in announcing races this weekend.

“The region is a nirvana for mountain biking with endless trails and single track for cyclists of all abilities.”

At the Olympic Regional Development Authority, spokesman Jon Lundin said the Tour of Wilmington Whiteface Bike races blend two competitive events with cash prizes for people who compete and place in both.

“The weekend is expected to bring almost a 1,000 cycling enthusiasts to the Wilmington region to race in the 7th annual Wilmington Whiteface 100K mountain bike race (WW100), Saturday, and the 16th annual Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race on Sunday,” Lundin said.

WW100 is a 69-mile mountain bike race that begins and ends at Whiteface Mountain.

“It pushes the riders up, down, through and around twisting dirt, paved and gravel roads, back country trails and single track trails. As one of only eight Leadville qualifiers, the top finishers from the WW100 automatically qualify for the prestigious Leadville 100 MTB slated for Aug. 12, 2017,” Lundin said.

Then on Sunday over 300 road cyclists and a few unicyclists will race in Sunday’s Whiteface Mountain Uphill Bike Race.

“This 11-mile event also begins at the base of the Olympic mountain and proceeds to the Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway to climb 3,500-feet and finish 4,865 feet above sea level.”

Organizers and town officials are asking residents to remain wary of bike traffic, particularly between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday in the towns of Wilmington, Jay, Keene, Lewis and Elizabethtown.

Aid stations for the WW100 are located approximately every 20 kilometers along the course. Many local residents volunteers help as spotters, providing directions along the back roads and mountain trails.

ROAD CLOSURES

WW100K: Saturday, June 3

The race starts at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center at 7 a.m.

In Jay: The Jay Mountain Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Keene, several roads will be affected from approximately 7:15 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Race officials said the bikes will be going out on Limekiln Rd. and returning on Lacy Rd., moving up Lacy to Bartlett Rd. in Keene, and have asked that if residents need to leave their home during the race, they go with the bike flow.

Bartlett Road to Alsted Hill Rd. to Limekiln Rd. to Lacy Rd. will be closed to all but local traffic only.

Styles Brook Rd. is closed to all but local traffic only.

Route 9N between Lacy Rd. and Styles Brook Rd. will be one lane, alternating traffic controlled by state police.

In Elizabethtown, the following roads will be affected from approximately 7:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Jay Mountain Rd. to Carlott Rd. to Burpee Rd. to Blood Hill Rd. to Roscoe Rd. to Bronson Way into the Blueberry Hill Trails, out onto the Route 9N side of the Lord Rd., and back.

Residents are asked to use extreme caution when entering the highways during race times. Questions can be directed to Wilmington Town Hall at 946-7179.

WILMINGTON UPHILL: Sunday, June 4

Portions of the bike route will be closed to all vehicle traffic.

At 7:45 a.m., Route 86 from Whiteface Ski Center to the intersection with Route 431 will be closed for a short time. Once all the bikers make the turn at Adirondack Chocolates, the road will reopen (approximately 30 minutes).

Residents of Route 431 are advised to be vigilant when entering and exiting the roadway. Spectators are invited to gather at the intersection of Routes 86 and 431.