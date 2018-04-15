Cynthia Nixon wins WFP endorsement, plans upstate visits

× Expand Pete DeMola “We’ve had it with the corruption and dysfunction in Albany,” Cynthia Nixon told supporters on Saturday after accepting the Working Families Party endorsement for governor. ALBANY | The Working Families Party endorsed Cynthia Nixon over Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday. The progressive party’s decision to endorse the actor and public education activist came the day after the governor's campaign said it would not seek the party’s endorsement. Nixon called Cuomo’s tenure an “exercise in living with disappointment and dysfunction and dishonesty.” “We’ve had it with the corruption and dysfunction in Albany,” Nixon told supporters on Saturday. “We’ve had it with corporate Democrats who are unwilling to lift a finger unless their real estate and Wall Street donors say that it is okay.” FAST-MOVING WEEK The endorsement followed a sprawling meeting at an Albany hotel in which members of the WFP state committee debated if they would endorse Nixon, who is running an insurgent progressive Democratic primary campaign to the governor’s left, and New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor. Just a day earlier, a pair of Cuomo-backed unions withdrew from the party. “This has been a rough week for the WFP,” said Bill Lipton, the state director. Nixon and Williams ultimately secured 91.5 percent of the vote. × 1 of 4 Expand Pete DeMola “We have a lot of work in front of us,” said Bill Lipton, state director for the New York Working Families Party, pictured at left. “But if we’re going to win and transform our state, the old way of doing things just won’t cut it anymore.” × 2 of 4 Expand Pete DeMola New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams is running for lieutenant governor. × 3 of 4 Expand Pete DeMola WFP members criticized the governor for not being sufficiently progressive during a lengthy debate on Saturday, April 14, 2018. × 4 of 4 Expand Pete DeMola Nixon and Williams secured 91.5 percent of the vote from New York State Working Families Party delegates. Prev Next Town of Plattsburgh Councilman Tom Wood cast his vote for Nixon, and has spoken with the candidate several times since she declared her candidacy three weeks ago. “She called me personally,” he said. Wood feels confident the "Sex and the City" can defeat Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, during the primary, citing the 34 percent of the vote law professor Zephyr Teachout racked up in 2014 (Teachout won 31 counties — including Fulton, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, Washington and Warren in northern New York). WFP members on Saturday criticized the governor for not being sufficiently progressive during a lengthy discussion, citing what they said was failed efforts at moving working class issues forward, including women’s equality, affordable housing and criminal justice reform. Lipton said following the vote the party tried to work with Cuomo to “transform New York into a truly progressive state.” But for eight years, the governor broke his promises and kept Republicans in power in the state Senate, Lipton said, citing the now-dissolved partnership between the GOP and the Independent Democratic Conference.

“Four years later, he offers this same pile of manure,” said WFP Treasurer Dorothy Siegel. “There’s only one man who can be trusted less than Gov. Cuomo.” Teachout told the gathered attendees, “You know the governor is tough. You know he’s going to be going after your funding.” The law professor, who is working as Nixon’s campaign treasurer, hailed the first-time candidate as someone who has been “in the trenches fighting education inequality for 15 years.” “To endorse Cynthia Nixon is a very, very brave thing to do,” Teachout said to cheers. SUPPORTS CUOMO Despite the antipathy, several members urged the party to support Cuomo, and unsuccessfully offered a thicket of procedural hurdles designed to delay the endorsement process. UAW Local 259 President Brian Scheck touted the governor’s record of progressive accomplishments, including the free tuition program for state colleges and paid family leave. The WFP, he said, must remain united in order for Democrats to win back the state Senate and “defeat nasty Republicans who sit in these congressional seats all across New York state.” “We can’t do it alone,” Scheck said. “We figured it out 20 years ago when we formed this party. I’m troubled that our family has a dispute within. We need to be focused, and we need to win in November.” Antonella Pechtel cited the governor's efforts to combat GOP efforts to roll back the Affordable Care Act. “When (Rep. John) Faso and (Rep. Elise) Stefanik and others voted to repeal it, he stood up, called them out and threatened them,” Pechtel said. Beverly Brakeman, assistant director of UAW Region 9A, expressed concerns that a split party would drain away votes and harm progressive causes in the long run. “We must be very very careful not to be a spoiler,” Brakeman said. “It was our vision that we win, and we build power.” WILL VISIT UPSTATE Nixon listed addressing income inequality, bolstering renewable energy programs, offering single-payer healthcare, fixing New York’s City’s broken subway system and the elimination of cash bail as key campaign issues. “This is not a time to sit on the sidelines,” she said. “This is a time to stand up, and that’s what every person in this room has done today. You have stood up.”

Nixon and Williams will be formally endorsed at the party's convention on May 19. While Nixon has largely focused on New York City-centric issues since declaring her campaign three weeks ago, she said she planned on spending more time upstate in the coming days. “We’re starting to go around the state,” said Nixon, citing visits to Syracuse, Rochester, Hoosick Falls and Kingston. “We will be traveling a lot in the coming weeks and months.” She continued: “Some of our most progressive Democrats are upstate.” Williams also plans on pounding upstate pavement. NYC-metro area concerns, he said, are similar to those statewide. “Most people want to live in an affordable home,” Williams said. “They want to put food on the table, and they want to have jobs to sustain their families." Discussions with upstate farmers have revealed immigration reform is an area of common concern, he said. “So there are things that connect us,” he said. “The message I have for them is the one I have for people downstate.” A statement from a Cuomo campaign spokesperson touted the governor’s record, including delivering a $15 minimum wage, marriage equality, bolstering gun safety laws and record investments in public education. “The schism between the progressive unions who founded the WFP and some of its member organizations is unfortunate, but in that divide the governor stands with the unions who have left the WFP and no longer feel it represents the interests of middle- and working-class New Yorkers,” said Abbey Fashouer, the spokesperson. Fashouer said the state Democratic Party is now united “and the governor is 100 percent focused on maintaining that unity to fight (President Donald) Trump in Washington, take back the House and win the state Senate.” A recent polls reveals Cuomo has the edge on Nixon, leading the candidate 3-to-1 among registered Democrats statewide. The governor has also amassed a $31 million war chest. Nixon's campaign has indicated it will rely on small dollar donations. “We in this campaign will not be accepting a single dime of corporate money,” said Javier Valdés, co-executive director of Make the Road Action, before introducing Nixon on Saturday.