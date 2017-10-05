D & D aims to double meat processing with new expansion

× Expand Photo provided D & D Meats has completed a 2,600 square foot expansion project, an upgrade that will allow the West Chazy processor to take on more clients and eventually obtain United States Department of Agriculture licensing.

WEST CHAZY | A long-time community fixture is expanding.

Last year, D & D Meats processed between 50,000 and 60,000 pounds of meat.

Now the family-owned business hopes their recently-completed 2,600 square foot expansion will double that.

The Dutil Family bought the general store in 1981. Since then, they’ve expanded to a full service grocery store and destination attraction anchored by Shane Dutil’s Jeezum Crow Smokehouse products.

Now there’s over 120 different products, including beef jerky, cheeses and cured meats, including hot dogs, summer sausage, bacon ham and kielbasa.

With the expansion, Dutil hopes to become United States Department of Agriculture-certified, a designation that will allow the Route 22 business to sell Jeezum Crow products at outside retail outlets.

“Our brand name is constantly expanding,” Dutil said. “This building will allow us to pass all standards in the future.”

The $400,000 project quintuples current space.

Meat will be brought into the facility on a rail. After being weighed and logged, the animals will be conveyed into a cooler where they will await processing.

“It’s like a circle that keeps all products away from each other,” Dutil said.

The upgrades will boost efficiency and shave down on production time.

Doing so will allow D & D Meats to process more meat for outside clients, including the growing numbers of local farmers and neighborhood hobbyists resurrecting plots of fallow land as part of the farm-to-table movement.

Custom processing for hunters remains strong and steady.

“Our customer demands are so high, we’re always behind the ball,” Dutil said. “We get so much meat, we’re always behind the time frame.”

More and more people are raising their own animals, he said. And Dutil has processed some exotic ones over the years, including goose, bear, elk and caribou.

“There’s not much we don’t do,” he said. “(The region) doesn’t have a place to process meat for them, so that’s what this facility does.”

The expansion, Dutil said, will also make it easier for local farmers to sell their products at area retail outlets — not just on their farmstands.

D & D purchased several items of new equipment as part of the expansion, including a packing machine, hot dog machine and a smokehouse imported from Germany.

“A lot of stuff can’t be done locally because no one has this type of equipment,” Dutil said.

The public is invited to explore the upgraded facility at their open house on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrons can expect raffles, giveaways, displays from local vendors, and of course, samples of their in-house processed meats.

For more info, call 518-493-2300 or find D & D Meats on Facebook.