Daffodils ready to bloom for Daffest this weekend

× Expand Photo provided Racers chase down LaPan Highway lined with haybales in last year’s Daffest Derby Soap Box race. The event is set to run Saturday with equipment check at 8 a.m.

SARANAC LAKE — Under all winter’s snow and ice, daffodils waited, frozen, to bloom.

This year, they are coming up right on time for Daffest, the village’s signature springtime festival.

Founder and volunteer coordinator Cherrie Sayles said the 7th Annual Daffest, its Pub Crawl kickoff on Thursday, historic tour, the Daffest Derby Soap Box car race, the 5K Zoom in Bloom foot race and new Raging River Duck Race are in for fine weather this weekend.

“We like 52 and blue but looks like it may be 62!” Sayles said of temperatures as the final week of preparations began.

New and notable are rubber ducks, zoomier derby races and a new running course through the village.

× Expand Photo provided The gunshot start at last year’s Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom in Bloom foot race drew a festive crowd with some runners in daffodil caps for good measure.

“The Saranac Lake Area Chamber’s 5k run has a new route that wraps around Lake Flower to give our runners and walkers a beautiful view,” Sayles said. “We have gotten word that there will be a few new slick derby cars which will be faster this year as well, now that 12-inch wheels are allowed. Saranac Lake Kiwanis Club will be serving up delish dogs, as always, and Melanie Webb will be serving up her amazing poutine!”

And of course the Pub Crawl kick off on Thursday is always a blast, Sayles said.

Volunteers sporting yellow daffodil hats will lend many hands to keep festivities fun and running on course, at registration for the soap box derby on Saturday and at Daffest’s Rubber Duck Race on Sunday.

The bobbing ducks sporting sailor Dixie Cup caps are for sale at $10 each at the Community Store.

“Promptly at 1 p.m. the Daffest Ducks will cascade into the raging Saranac River from the bridge on Broadway,” said Sayles. “The first one to swim to the finish line at the Warehouse Coin Wash on Woodruff St. is the winner. With a $500 first prize, that’s sure to draw a crowd.”

Equipment check for the Daffest Derby race with four classes of cars is at 8 a.m. at the top of the course on LaPan Highway. Official registration this weekend is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the bottom of the hill near Riverside Park.

Meanwhile, registration for the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom in Blooms 5K Race opens at 8 a.m. in Riverside Park, with the shotgun start in front of Little Italy at 9 a.m.

The weekend also includes a Walking Tour presented by Historic Saranac Lake on Friday morning, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The stroll this year shares historic accounts of some of the cure cottages in the village with a final stop at the renowned Bartok Cabin, where composer Bela Bartok spent the last summer of his life.

“It’s all good stuff happening in Saranac Lake,” Sayles said.

To learn more about registration and costs to participate in the races, visit Daffest’s website: daffest.com/schedule.html.