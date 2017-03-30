Dairy princess vies for upstate industry

× Expand Photo provided Pictured, right to left: Grace Harrigan, Sydney Parkin, Orange County and Sarah Rohe, Onondaga County.

ELLENBURG — Dairy Queen?

Not quite.

But one local woman has been tapped to be a princess by the American Dairy Association Northeast.

Grace Harrigan, a local dairy advocate, beat out seven competitors to serve as the state’s second alternate dairy princess.

Not bad for a 17-year-old.

The honor gives the Ellenburg resident a huge platform to bring the region’s dairy industry to light.

As part of the role, she will be required to serve as a liaison between dairy farmers and their customers, working to educate residents on where their dairy products come from, how farmers take care of their stock, as well as environmental issues and nutrition.

For Harrigan, who will serve as Clinton County’s first Dairy Princess since 1986, the job is an important one.

“The dairy industry is a crucial factor to the North Country’s economy and health of its residents,” said Harrigan.

18,000 COWS

Dairy is big business in Clinton County, which ranks 13th in the state for total agricultural products.

According to the National Ag Statistics Services, which operates under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the county was home to 109 dairy farms housing nearly 18,000 cows in 2012, the last year for which data was available.

In 2015, the industry contributed $44 million in wages back into the local economy, with the average salary for animal production operations clocking in at $39,200 — or $13.80 per hour.

NORTH COUNTRY FARMS

Harrigan spent the year leading up to the pageant building relationships with local businesses and organizers, sources she will rely on as she speaks with consumers and promotes the county’s dairy industry.

Among the main concerns Harrigan heard while speaking to local farmers is the minimum wage increase, which is seeing a staggered increase until 2021.

“With increased expenses for dairy farms, including seeds, machinery and keeping up with regulations, without an increase in milk prices to compensate, dairy farms are already finding it hard to stay profitable as a business.”

Harrigan said dairy farmers are also worried about regulations.

“The dairy industry is one of the most regulated in the food market. They feel that representatives don’t fully understand what being a farmer is like and the effects of strict legislation while trying to keep a business afloat.”

Though the number of dairy farms in New York have diminished — now hovering around 5,600, according to Harrigan — the dairy industry in the North Country is still a major economic driver.

According to the New York Animal Agriculture Coalition, more than $2.5 billion worth of revenue is generated through mostly upstate farms.

“It still is easy to find farms in the North Country. Large dairies and processing plants like the McCadam cheese plant in Chateaugay provide numerous job opportunities to North Country residents,” she said.

STATE INDUSTRY

Harrigan says exposure is an issue.

Consumers want to know where their products come from, she said, and who is producing them — and whether or not they’re safe to consume.

“Citizens everywhere are becoming farther and farther removed from production agriculture,” Harrigan said. “It is crucial for farmers everywhere to share their stories with consumers.”

Another challenge the dairy industry faces today comes in the form of “fake milk” — or almond, cashew, soy and other plant-based milk products.

“Consumers often opt to choose lower caloric options, she said, without fully realizing why milk has a higher amount of calories. Consumers that don’t look beneath the surface of the nutrition label.”

As for her favorite?

Whole milk, strawberry flavored.

Harrigan said that while milk may have more calories, it keeps you fuller longer and contains nine essential nutrients; phosphorus, potassium, protein, vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin B-12, niacin, riboflavin, and calcium.

Local farmers are constantly improving their practices to become better environmental stewards, she added, by continuously updating practices regarding water conservation, manure management and more.

“In total, United States dairy farms account for two percent of our country’s greenhouse gas emissions, and these farms have also reduced their carbon footprint by 63 percent over the past 60 years.”

“The dairy industry is one of the most regulated food industries in the nation, with milk being tested over 17 times before it reaches the shelves,” she said. “I feel that consumers who become acquainted and build relationships with their local farmers will rest assured knowing their food is safe produced by kind, humble, and hard-working farm families.”

The 54th Annual New York State Dairy Princess Pageant was held earlier this year in Liverpool, Onondaga County.

Harrigan and her fellow contestants went through a personal interview, took written tests, demonstrated their knowledge of dairy products and wrote a speech, which they were required to present in front of a large crowd.