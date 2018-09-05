Dam removal project extended

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The confluence of the West and East branches of the Ausable River creates a deposit of sand, which is what gave “Au Sable” its name, “of sand,” in French.

JAY | The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has extended engineers’ request to have more time to remove the Rome Dam.

Deconstruction will continue through Nov. 15.

Initially, the project had to be completed by Sept. 30 with all equipment removed from the water by that date.

Roy Schiff, water resource engineer with Milone and MacBroom, said he spoke with the DEC engineers after they visited the site on Tuesday.

DEC was there last Tuesday for a routine compliance check.

“We were told everything was fine and that the site is in compliance with all permits,” Schiff said.

The extension is needed in part because of the project’s size and scope.

“The state (DEC) gave us permission to extend that time. It’s really about construction, feasibility and safety. The contractor is moving along really well. They’ve already got the dam down 10 feet and the sediment is drying out,” Schiff said in an interview with the Sun.

DEC spokesman Kevin O. Frazier said inspectors made a routine check of dam construction operations.

“DEC issued a permit for removal earlier this year and a construction project is currently underway to remove the dam. A work-window extension was granted through November 15th to do in-water work in order for the project to be completed this year,” Frazier said via email.

The town-owned structure is what’s known as a “high hazard” dam. The town acquired it after the dam’s owner, a corporation, went out of business. DEC determined a net environmental benefit will be gained by the dam’s removal in one construction season.”

A $2.3 million grant to fund the project comes from the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, part of the New York Rising initiative to repair and mitigate damage after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

The funding is processed through Essex County.

Construction start was set for late summer because the Ausable River is typically at its low point, Schiff said.

The window from August to late fall provided the best chance to get in the river with normally stable water levels.

Water runoff changes with the season.

Once trees lose leaves and stop growing, they also stop pulling water from the soils.

“When the trees are shut down for winter you tend to have a little bit more runoff,” Schiff said.

INCREASED TRUCK TRAFFIC

The other change near the project site that residents should watch for, Schiff said, is an increase in truck traffic on Ausable Drive.

Sediment removed from the dam and river behind it will be moved to storage areas for use by the Town of Jay or for river bank stabilization projects.

“People will begin to see a lot of truck traffic on Ausable Drive; there could be five or more trucks moving in the area at one time,” Schiff said.

Loaded and heavy with material, the trucks could be moving slow.

Digital road signs have been posted near the Rome Dam worksite, warning people of increased truck traffic.

Project engineers encourage residents to watch for trucks and travel slowly on that stretch of road.