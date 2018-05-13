Dance show is look back in Ti

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Gunning Dance Family and Fitness Studio owner Jennie Lou Gunning is holding her 5th-annual recital on May 19 and has dedicated it to Ticonderoga dance legend Norma Strong Sage.

TICONDEROGA | The upcoming show for Gunning Dance Family and Fitness Studio will be a half century leap back in time.

Studio owner Jennie Lou Gunning said she’s dedicating her 5th-annual show to Norma Strong Sage, who died last year, and who operated a dance studio in Ticonderoga for many decades.

“She’s been the legacy of dance here for 50 years,” Gunning said. “I’m doing the show in her name this year. We’re opening with an old-time performance by Gene Kelly, ‘Singing in the Rain.’”

The theme is “Dancing to Then and Now” and will include elements of an old-time circus, along with numbers by Kelly and Elvis Presley.

The show is Friday, May 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the newly-restored historic Ticonderoga High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 students and senior citizens and age 5 and under are free.

Call 518 585-6781 for more information. There will also be fundraiser drawings and gift baskets, along with water sales, at the opening.

The auditorium was reconstructed with a new sound system, restored seats and historic chandelier, Gunning said, with the effort including financial support from the community.

Gunning said she has 60 students whose ages range from 2 to 70.

“They’re working hard,” she said. “There are so many talents that will be on display. It’s been quite the project.

“We’re doing ‘Phantom of the Opera’ next year, and that’s been a long project, with 1929 the date.”

Gunning has three choreographers for the show: Heidi Karkusky, Gayle Wells, and Louise Goodwin. Each will handle different aspects of the performance.

“We’re keeping up Norma’s legacy,” Gunning said. “She’s missed. It will be dedicated to her.”