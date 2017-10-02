Dancers take to City Hall

PLATTSBURGH | It’s common for politicians to dance around tough questions.

But City Hall will host fancy footwork of another sort this fall:

The Green Mountain Chapter of USA Dance will host a series of free dance lessons in the City Hall Auditorium this season.

Lights dimmed, a gentle breeze through open windows and the soft sound of shoes shifting across the wooden floor set the scene for the first session this past Saturday.

The first session, which doubled as a community dance, drew a roomful of residents of all ages.

An instructor showcased a few moves, and a crowd of residents eyed her elegant movements across the floor before trying them out for themselves.

This first event focused on East Coast Swing and Waltz.

However unfamiliar a resident is with the style of dance being featured, the lessons are billed as social event for beginners and experienced dancers alike, according to Paul Fuhrmeister, the organizer.

“Social dancing is a fun and healthy way to spend a night on the town, get some exercise, listen to music, socialize, see old friends and make new friends,” Fuhrmeister said in a statement.

“Many friendships and relationships are formed in dance classes, which are generally warm and welcoming of new and experienced dancers alike.”

The next two sessions, slated Oct. 14 and Nov. 11, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the upcoming sessions, visit danceplattsburgh.org.