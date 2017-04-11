Dannemora Federal Credit Union donates $20K to local veterans groups

× Expand Photo provided The Dannemora Federal Credit Union hosts jean day once a month to raise funds for a local cause. Pictured above (L-R) is Danielle Boulerice, Janet Cintron, Jeanne Lamora, Nathan Barber, Kayla Barber and Leah Garrant of Dannemora Federal Credit Union.

PLATTSBURGH — The Dannemora Federal Credit Union donated $20,000 to area veterans last month.

Half the donation went toward the North Country Veterans Association — a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assist veterans throughout the tri-county area. The remainder went to the Clinton County Veterans Assistance Fund — a fund designed to assist local veterans facing financial difficulty.

Since 2003, DFCU has donated over $200,000 to these two local organizations, who use the funds for a variety of different things, including providing peer group counseling to veterans and helping them with rent and other bills.

The Plattsburgh-based bank has been given back to the community in numerous ways since forming in 1958, said Marketing Specialist Lisa Mesec.

“As a member-owned credit union, it is important for us to be involved in the communities that our branches and operations center call ‘home’ because it is also where our own staff and members live, work and play,” she said. “We are committed to enriching our community with both volunteering and monetary support.”

DFCU recently made a commitment to Clinton Community College that they would donate $20,000 toward their new learning commons over a four-year period.

Organization members also volunteer for various community events throughout the year, including Champlain’s annual easter egg hunt, held last week at the VFW Post 1418 on St. John’s Road.

This staff is planning on volunteering and making a team for the upcoming Autism Awareness Walk in Morrisonville on May 6 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

DFCU conducts a variety of fundraisers in-house as well.

The last Friday of every month, the organization encourages staff members to wear jeans after donating $5 to the cause of the month.

This month’s fundraiser is for Journey into Reading — a Plattsburgh-based organization that donates books to local children — in honor of the credit union’s youth month to celebrate young members, said Mesec. “We try to help out our community in every way we can as much as we can.”

The Dannemora Federal Credit Union has four branches: Champlain, Dannemora and two in Plattsburgh. The main office is located on Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh. It’s open between 9 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 to noon on Saturday. For more information about the organization or its efforts, call 825-0323 or visit dfcu.net.