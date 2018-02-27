Dannemora miniseries to film in Peru

× Possible Productions has earmarked three locations in the Town of Peru for filming of the Showtime miniseries “Escape at Dannemora.” Pictured above is a historic one-room schoolhouse at the south end of Lyons Road, one of the locations chosen by the production company. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PERU | A quiet residential road cradling the town line between Peru and Plattsburgh will host a film crew early next month.

The production company filming “Escape at Dannemora,” a miniseries directed by actor Ben Stiller about the 2015 prison escape of Richard Matt and David Sweat, has chosen Lyons Road as its next locale.

Two roads adjacent to Lyons Road, Rock Road and Lapham Mills Road, have also been flagged by the company as filming locations, according to Peru Town Supervisor Brandy McDonald.

McDonald told The Sun that the crew is expected to start filming on March 6.

Lyons Road boasts bucolic scenery, a mile-long stretch between Rock Road and South Junction Road dotted with farms and open fields, accented with a historic, bright-red one-room schoolhouse to the south.

Rock Road runs vertically along the south end of Lyons Road, connecting U.S. Route 9 to Lyons and Lapham Mills Road.

Further information was unavailable as of press time on Tuesday morning.

Documents obtained by The Sun note that Possible Productions, Stiller’s company, chose Lyons Road and the adjacent roads because they felt these rural lanes would have the least impact on residential traffic.

At the request of the production company, the town is searching for residents or business owners who may have a large paved space available for the crew to utilize while they’re on site.

Anyone interested can contact McDonald at 518-643-2745 ext. 5.

Matt and Sweat, two convicted killers, escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in the summer of 2015 and alluded authorities for nearly a month in one of the most high-profile and costly manhunts in the state’s history.

The eight-episode miniseries based on their escape, slated to air on Showtime this year, stars Benicio Del Toro (“Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Sicario”) as Matt, Paul Dano (“There Will Be Blood,” “Little Miss Sunshine”) as Sweat and Patricia Arquette (“Boyhood,” “CSI,” “Boardwalk Empire”) as Joyce Mitchell.

Possible Productions spent one week in Dannemora outside of Clinton Correctional Facility last September before filming in Warren County and other downstate locales. as well as those in Pennsylvania.

The company was expected back in Dannemora on Feb. 26 for another round of filming near the prison.