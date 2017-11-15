Dannemora officials trade barbs at public meeting

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Town Supervisor William Chase and Highway Superintendent Mark Siskavich traded barbs at last week’s public hearing and special meeting on the town’s tentative 2018 budget.

DANNEMORA | Tensions boiled over at a public budget hearing last Thursday with Dannemora Town Supervisor William Chase accusing Highway Superintendent Mark Siskavich of a long list of perceived slights.

Chase asked Siskavich why material used to maintain town roads had been dumped on fire district property without prior approval; if Siskavich had ordered road salt yet, and if he had ordered a set of new tires for one of the town-owned trucks, which he said were bald.

Siskavich responded by saying he wasn’t at the scene when the material was dumped, but he’d have it moved.

Road salt had in fact been ordered, he said.

There was a mix up with the distributor, he said, and communication was muddled.

And the truck tires didn’t need to be replaced, he said.

Siskavich bristled at Chase’s line of questioning, accusing the supervisor of micromanaging the highway department and his workers.

“By the way, stop calling my men at all hours of the day,” Siskavich told Chase. “They’re my men.”

“I’m the town supervisor,” Chase responded.

The discussion devolved from there, with Siskavich likening Chase to a notorious dictator and calling him a profanity.

“Really professional. Level-headed. You’re a real team player,” Chase said.

Councilors Joseph Leclair and David Benjamin shared looks of discomfort, sitting silently as the arguing continued.

The town’s tentative 2018 budget calls for a five percent raise for Siskavich, who is independently elected.

Total appropriations for the Dannemora Highway Department, not including funding for a new truck, was projected at $641,050, a nearly three percent decrease from last year.

At one point, one of a handful of residents in attendance cleared her throat and asked the two men to stop fighting.

“I’m going to have to ask you to stop this. Please,” she said.

After the meeting was adjourned, the room cleared quickly — residents shuffling out of the building with town councilors following close behind.

Chase confronted Siskavich, accusing him of “spreading lies” about him on the campaign trail.

The unofficial results of last week’s general election showed that from 625 in-person votes, Chase held a seven vote lead over challenger Jeffrey Greene.

By Tuesday morning when this edition went to print, 57 absentee ballots had yet to be counted by the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results also show that from the same number of in-person votes, Siskavich holds an 81 vote lead over newcomer Jeffery King and has likely secured another term.

“This isn’t the campaign trail,” Siskavich said.

The highway superintendent left the building, Chase’s voice booming through the town hall long after he’d left.