Dannemora reveals 2018 budget

The Town of Dannemora’s tentative budget shows an anticipated tax rate decline.
DANNEMORA | A public hearing on the Town of Dannemora’s tentative budget for 2018 was held last Thursday.
Along with an anticipated $514,280 in revenue, the town plans to use a nearly equal amount of property tax revenue and money from their reserves to cover 2018 appropriations.
The tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is projected to decline from $4.58 in the current fiscal year to $4.41 in 2018.
The Dannemora Town Council is currently looking through four bids to purchase a new truck, which range in price from $195,625 to $206,124.
Prior to adopting the budget, which Town Supervisor William Chase anticipates the council will do at the next meeting, the council hopes to choose a bid and factor that purchase into next year’s budget.
Budget breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
(current year/next year)
The proposed 2018 tax rate is $4.41 per $1,000 in assessed value, not including special districts. That is a 3.8 percent decrease from 2017, where the tax rate was $4.58, not including special districts. For a homeowner whose home is assessed at $100,000, this would translate to a $17 decrease.
Over/under tax cap?
Under
Total appropriations:
$694,455
Total tax levy:
$188,020, or 27 percent of total appropriations.
Total fund balance usage:
$180,175
Public hearing:
Dannemora’s public hearing was held Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.