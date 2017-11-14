Dannemora reveals 2018 budget

× Expand File photo/Stock The Town of Dannemora’s tentative budget shows an anticipated tax rate decline.

DANNEMORA | A public hearing on the Town of Dannemora’s tentative budget for 2018 was held last Thursday.

Along with an anticipated $514,280 in revenue, the town plans to use a nearly equal amount of property tax revenue and money from their reserves to cover 2018 appropriations.

The tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is projected to decline from $4.58 in the current fiscal year to $4.41 in 2018.

The Dannemora Town Council is currently looking through four bids to purchase a new truck, which range in price from $195,625 to $206,124.

Prior to adopting the budget, which Town Supervisor William Chase anticipates the council will do at the next meeting, the council hopes to choose a bid and factor that purchase into next year’s budget.

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

(current year/next year)

The proposed 2018 tax rate is $4.41 per $1,000 in assessed value, not including special districts. That is a 3.8 percent decrease from 2017, where the tax rate was $4.58, not including special districts. For a homeowner whose home is assessed at $100,000, this would translate to a $17 decrease.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$694,455

Total tax levy:

$188,020, or 27 percent of total appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$180,175

Public hearing:

Dannemora’s public hearing was held Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.