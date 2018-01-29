Dannemora supervisor arrested, charged with menacing

× Expand Dannemora Town Supervisor William H. Chase has been arrested for menacing.

DANNEMORA | Dannemora Town Supervisor William H. Chase has been arrested and charged with one count of menacing.

Chase, 60, allegedly physically menaced a 55-year-old woman on Jan. 15, state police said on Monday.

“Chase physically intimidated the victim,” Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleischman told The Sun. “There was no use of a weapon.”

Chase was charged with third degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Dannemora Court on Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

State police declined to discuss details of the arrest or identify the victim. But the alleged incident occurred at the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2 Sunset Road in Lyon Mountain, police said.

“The way he approached the victim was in a threatening manner,” Fleischman said, “enough to make her fear for her safety.”

Chase did not immediately return a telephone message on Monday seeking comment. But he was on the job, his secretary said on Monday morning, attending to town business.

Chase narrowly won his bid for re-election last November. Official results from the Clinton County Board of Elections saw Chase dispatch challenger Jeffrey C. Greene 358-338.