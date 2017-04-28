Daughters of the American Revolution awards 50 years of service

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Virginia LaPointe with a certificate for 50 years of service to her chapter. LaPointe has served as regent for the chapter six times and is an invaluable member of her chapter, they said. The skills and knowledge she shares are greatly appreciated and her programs at chapter meets are especially enjoyed.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines