Daughters of the American Revolution awards 50 years of service

× Expand Photo provided From left: Deanne Dresser, regent; LaPoint and Margaret Scuderi, state director for District IV.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Virginia LaPointe with a certificate for 50 years of service to her chapter. LaPointe has served as regent for the chapter six times and is an invaluable member of her chapter, they said. The skills and knowledge she shares are greatly appreciated and her programs at chapter meets are especially enjoyed.