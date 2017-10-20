Data collection to help define what Chestertown is

× Expand Photo by Christopher South Debra Eves, a staff member at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, gave a presentation on its plans for collecting data to support the Town of Chester’s Economic Development Initiative. The chamber will be collecting information from visitors to see what tourists want from their visits to the Chestertown area.

CHESTERTOWN | The Town of Chester appropriated another $7,000, Oct. 10, to pay the North Warren Chamber of Commerce for collecting information about the town and why tourists choose to visit the Chestertown area.

Supervisor Crag Leggett said at a general meeting of the chamber, Oct. 4, the town wanted to collect information on “who we are” and “what we have to offer.”

Debra Eves, a staff member of the chamber, visited the Oct. 10 Chester Town Board meeting to tell the board what the chamber has been doing regarding and what it hopes to do regarding economic development in Chestertown.

Eves said the effort is a continuation of a meeting held in April to begin an Economic Development Initiative (EDI).

A committee of town officials and chamber representatives found some areas needing improvement are infrastructure, communications, affordable housing, aesthetics, and creating a brand for marketing the town.

Investigating some of these areas, she said, will help define the quality of life in Chester.

The EDI is hoping data collection will attach numbers to what people consider to be the quality of life. From there, the goal is to come up with a five-year strategic plan.

“The town wants to be in a position to make solid economic decisions for investment and growth,” Eves said.

Eves said their objective is to either substantiate or disprove some of the findings from the spring EDI meeting.

“We are looking at creating a place-based economic strategy,” Eves said, emphasizing the EDI would focus on authentic tourism.

“Authentic tourism,” she said means attracting tourism based on what already exists.

“What we have here is all people want to see,” she said, referring to the natural rivers, lakes, forests and mountains that make up Chester and the Adirondacks, saying they don’t want to see it change. “We want to recognize who we are and share it with the tourists.”

Eves said the chamber would do the research for the town, and in fact has already been collecting the kind of data it will use, but will now provide it for the town’s EDI.

The first part of the EDI under the funding authorized would cover October through December, with the second phase running January and February.