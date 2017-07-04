Daughters of the American Revolution present donation

State Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Nancy Zwetch recently presented the Archives Partnership Trust with a check from the state organization for $10,000. The Partnership Trust acquired 2,000 boxes of documents from New York City Surrogate’s Court that contains the records from several courts dating from 1691 through 1847. The purpose of the grant is to start the process of preserving and digitizing these records.

