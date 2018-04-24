‘Day of Caring’ draws a crowd

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo A group of volunteers from Plattco pose outside the North Country Veterans Association, where they spent the morning performing yard work and stocking shelves for the local organization.

PLATTSBURGH | Billy Jones traded in his suit and tie for slacks and a pair of boots on Saturday morning.

Alongside nearly 600 volunteers across the tri-county region, the state assemblyman spent the day doing volunteer work as part of the United Way of the Adirondack Region’s annual “Day of Caring.”

“Excuse the mud on my boots,” Jones joked later that day. “This day serves as a reminder of what the community already does. There’s a lot of good people here that do a lot of good things for the North Country.”

The United Way’s annual event helped complete nearly 50 projects across the tri-county region, everything from yard work to carpentry and sewing.

“The best resource we have are the people that live, work and play here,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “On this day, people roll up their sleeves, neighbor for neighbor and effect change.”

Cashman presided over a clean-up effort at the Cadyville Rec Park.

Across town, a group of volunteers from Plattco helped with yard work and food shelf stocking at the North Country Veteran’s Association.

In the city, two grocery stores, Yando’s and Sam’s Club, held food drives.

The Day of Caring this year was a collaboration between United Way, Project H.E.L.P. at SUNY Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

Throughout the day, volunteers donated their time to 14 nonprofits, 26 residential areas, two Adopt-A-Highway projects, two park clean-ups, three food drives and one street and highway clean-up.