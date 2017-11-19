Deal reached on Johnsburg Garage remediation

× Warren County will be working with the state to clean up the site of the former Johnsburg Garage at Rt. 8 and Oven Mountain Road in Johnsburg. Once the county removes old fuel storage tanks the state will remove any contamination, allowing the county to take possession of the property and put it out for sale. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The Warren County Board of Supervisors has voted to authorize up to $15,000 for removing fuel storage tanks and other debris from the site of the former Johnsburg Garage.

Lawmakers passed a resolution authorizing a consent order with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) concerning possible petroleum contamination at the former auto garage located at State Route 8 and Oven Mountain Road.

The county’s Real Property & Environmental Concerns Committee met with town and DEC representatives on Oct. 23.

The parties reached an agreement by which Warren County would remove the fuel storage tank and whatever debris is located inside the quonset hut-shaped building, said Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer.

The DEC will also address any petroleum contamination on the property.

Braymer said the parties discussed the issue last fall during tax foreclosure talks.

At the time, she said, the county did not desire to take possession of the property because of the chance of petroleum contamination.

And without the consent order, the county was prevented from doing anything on the property.

By authorizing the consent order, lawmakers authorized up to $15,000 for its part in the remediation of the property (Braymer said she believes the actual cost would be around $10,000.)

Work could start before the end of the year.

“The DEC is working with Warren County to address contamination at the site and remediate it to ensure the protection of public health and the environment,” said Erica Ringwald, a DEC spokesperson. “Work to remove the tanks could begin as soon as this year.”

Braymer said Warren County should be able to take possession of the property by next fall.

Former Warren County Attorney Brian Reichenbach confirmed in July the county had a foreclosure action against the owner for unpaid taxes.

At the time, he said the law prevented the county from going on the property and cleaning it up.

Reichenbach said the county did not want to take ownership of the property because it would be liable for any ground contamination from underground fuel storage tanks and whatever else might have seeped into the soil as a result of running an auto repair business.

Braymer said county would not demolish the building, and that it would be up to the next property owner to do so.

“But the next property owner can be assured there is no contamination,” she said.