Deau’s Deli plays to locals

× Mike Shaw (right) counts on the visibility on Main Street in Crown Point to attract customers. Photo by Tim Rowland

CROWN POINT | When Mike Shaw worked at a convenience store in Bolton Landing, he noticed an interesting phenomenon.

In the summer, tourists would predictably flood the store. But at the same time, the locals would simply disappear, not to surface again until after Labor Day. Now, Shaw and his business partner Ken Ladeau are, in a fashion, putting this information to work with the opening this spring of Deau’s Country Story, featuring a deli, pizza and full service meat counter.

The store is located next to Ladeau’s car wash and laundromat in Crown Point, to take advantage of existing space. But along with being practical, it is also strategic. The partners had run a deli in Schroon Lake, but while business was good in the summer, in the winter it was not sustainable.

So Deau’s Country Store is flipping the script, and focusing more on local clientele than tourists.

Shaw, who was grilling burgers and sausages on the street last week — the sizzle and smell attracting hungry customers passing by in pickups — said the nearby Crown Point Central School is a good source of customers, as are the people driving by in the morning to work at International Paper in Ticonderoga, and shoppers from Vermont headed to Wal Mart.

This approach is different from many local roadside restaurants that scramble to make enough money in the summer months off the tourist trade to last the year.

As the calendar turned past Labor Day, Shaw said they about to find out if their calculations are correct.

But, he said, so far so good.

Deau’s sells subs, breakfast sandwiches, soups and pizza, with daily specials. Hamburger is ground fresh each day and steaks are hand cut and sold along with bacon, sausage and lunch meats. “The big thing will be getting pizza off the ground,” Shaw said.

He added that his partner Ken hired high school kids over the summer and gave them a shot at running a business. “He’s always been very generous to the community,” Shaw said.