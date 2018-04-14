DEC announces deer harvest numbers

× Expand File photo Taylor Sprague of Moriah harvested a 10-point buck Nov. 9, one of over 25,000 deer taken during the 2017 hunting season, according to the DEC.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Over 25,000 deer were harvested in the Northern Zone of New York State, says a report from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Overall, 203,427 deer were taken during the fall 2017 hunting season, down from 213,061 the previous year.

Both numbers are well below the five-year average of 228,246 between 2012 and 2016.

In the Northern Zone, 25,351 deer were taken in 2017, with 19,377 taken during the regular season, 4,467 during muzzleloader season, 1,388 during bow season and 119 during the youth hunting season,

18,074 mature bucks were recorded as part of the hunt, along with 5,354 mature does.

“Deer hunting in New York is a cherished and economically important tradition safely enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors each year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “Through the careful work of our conservation experts, hunting is a sound wildlife management tool that benefits all New Yorkers by reducing negative impacts of deer on forests, communities, and crops while providing millions of pounds of high quality local meat to families throughout the state.”

A main area of decline has come in the antlerless harvest, which occurred despite DEC issuing more antlerless permits.

"LET THEM GROW"

DEC wildlife biologists have noted two important and encouraging items that emerged from the 2017 deer harvest. First, with 53.3 percent of the adult buck harvest averaging 2.5 years or older, hunters took an estimated 57,494 older bucks, setting a record in total number and greatest percentage of older bucks in the harvest.

Seggos said this is in part due to a new “Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow” program.

“All hunters are now having greater opportunity to see and take older, larger bucks,” said Seggos.

Also, the portion of successful hunters who reported their harvest as required by state law increased from 44 percent in recent years to 50 percent in 2017.

Seggos said DEC has made the process of harvest reporting substantially easier for hunters, providing phone, internet and mobile app options.

To see the entire report, visit dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/2017deerrpt.pdf.