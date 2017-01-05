DEC: Beware of 'opportunistic' websites

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Maarit Lundbäck through Creative Commons Licensing The state Department of Environmental Conservation has received calls from upset anglers regarding suspicious websites purporting to offer hunting and fishing licenses.

ALBANY — There's something fishy about a pair of websites.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking sportsmen to be on the lookout for two “opportunistic websites” containing misleading information on hunting and fishing licenses.

The pair of websites, Fishinglicense.org and Hunting-license.org, mislead visitors into the belief that they can purchase a fishing and hunting licenses or receive hunter education training that meet state requirements, said the DEC on Thursday.

But they’re not affiliated with the state agency.

“The consumer on these sites should understand that they are only getting ‘assistance’ for their money and not an actual fishing or hunting license,” said the agency in a statement.

Though some of the logistical licensing information is correct and may be useful, the DEC admitted, these sites also offer a consumer the ability to purchase time-saving downloads for recreational licensing services that are specifically not affiliated with the DEC.

Additionally, the money being charged by the websites is not a credit toward the purchase of licenses, said the agency.

Fishinglicense.org said their “How to Become a Licensed Fisherman" eBook is a guide designed to save sportsmen time on fishing preparations.

“Our team of experts has spent hundreds of hours researching fishing related services in order to provide simple-to-follow instructions for all your recreational licensing needs,” a spokesman told the Sun in an email.

The guide, said the spokesman, provides a detailed checklist of all of the documents and steps needed to obtain a fishing license.

A disclaimer at the top of the website says the the site is privately owned and is “neither affiliated with, nor endorsed by, nor operated by any government agency.”

Fishinglicense.org will also provide links to the specific website if that option is available, said the spokesman.

The website also includes additional information such as “fishing tips, trip checklists and delicious recipes for your fresh catch.”

“We are not affiliated with your state’s wildlife agency, and cannot process changes to your license,” said the spokesman. “We provide a service that is designed to save you time by better preparing you for all fishing activities.”

The website appears to offer services to all 50 states.

As of Thursday afternoon, there didn't appear to be any services available for purchase, including the aforementioned guide.

When asked if the DEC was concerned that drawing attention to the websites might drive more traffic to them, a spokesman said "by sharing the un-linked URLs, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation email message is alerting hunters and anglers to these misleading websites and clarifying that New York State hunting and fishing licenses can only be purchased on our website."

The spokesman said the DEC has received several calls from upset anglers regarding the sites who reached out to the agency’s email lists to clarify the role of these sites.

All state licensing information can be found at dec.ny.gov/permits/365.html.