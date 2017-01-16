DEC camper scholarships now available

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake Champlain Chapter of Trout Unlimited will again provide scholarships for interested young men and women 11 to 17 years old to attend DEC’s popular summer camp program.

The camps, located at Camp Colby, Pack Forest, DeBruce and Rushford, provide a great opportunity to learn more about the environment and have fun in the summer.

Campers enjoy a week of summer fun and conservation education conducted by DEC’s well-qualified counselors. The scholarships pay all costs to attend. Parents provide transportation to and from the camps for the one-week sessions which are conducted in July and August.

The scholarships are a memorial to Sam Thuesen and Dennis Aprill, outstanding educators, leaders and anglers who devoted their lives to the North Country, and use private funds provided by Trout Unlimited to assist in youth conservation education.

To apply, send a one-page letter explaining why you want to go to camp to Susie Oliver, 2 Finlay Drive, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 by March 15.

The scholarships are limited to first-time attendees only and are “first come, first served.” Organizers ask that applicants include age, school, and phone number/email address.

For more information for campers and parents, go to http://www.dec.ny.gov/education/29.html or Google “DEC Summer Camps.”