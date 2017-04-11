DEC: Frontier Town project needs to be completed ‘ASAP’

× Expand File photo A flurry of activity is underway to move the Frontier Town project forward, including grant funding to determine infrastructure needs and repair of the bridge spanning Exit 29 on the Adirondack Northway.

NORTH HUDSON — While the state can often be opaque, little ambiguity exists when it comes to their plans to transform Frontier Town into what they hope will be a regional tourism powerhouse.

“We have a team in place and are working on implementation faster than we’ve moved before,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Executive Deputy Commissioner Kenneth Lynch told local officials at a conference last week.

Even as the state budget hung in limbo — several high-profile policy initiatives were stalled as lawmakers negotiated with the governor before a deal was reached late-Friday — a series of Frontier Town-related developments firmly thudded into place.

The first was the inclusion of up to $32 million in last week’s budget extender, part of $16.4 billion in economic development funding statewide.

The funds, peeled from the DEC’s Adventure NY program, cemented the plan to transform the deteriorating former wild west theme park into a tourist hub that includes camping and cottages, a visitors center and a brewery, among other amenities, alongside the Schroon River.

Several days after the extender was passed, the Nature Conservancy rolled out $500,000 in small business grants, part of a sweetener hammered out last May when the group sold the Boreas Ponds Tract to the state.

The parcel is anticipated to boost visitation to the southern High Peaks once state agencies announce a recreational plan later this year, and the grants are intended to help small businesses position themselves to accommodate the influx of visitors.

Over 11,000 public comments were registered during last winter’s public comment process.

“We anticipate the Agency Board will deliberate on the classification package this spring,” said Keith McKeever, a spokesman for the Adirondack Park Agency.

Essex County last week received $121,618 from a separate funding stream to facilitate the assessment process for the 290-acre Frontier Town site — including studies of ground water systems and the ecological landscape along surveys to determine the water and sewer demand for the proposed project site.

North Hudson Supervisor Ron Moore said the county is working with the state to nail down conservation easements before the state takes ownership of the parcel.

Moore said it’s important for the town to retain lifetime ownership of their sand pits and to ensure logging rights.

A network of recreational trails also runs through 240 town-owned acres.

“The ultimate goal is the property will be transferred to the state in a conservation easement,” Moore said.

And in anticipation of increased traffic for both projects, the state Department of Transportation commenced work to repair the Northway bridge over the Branch River at Exit 29 last week— the main entry point to both Frontier Town and the Boreas Tract.

The $2.4 million repair project, slated to be completed at the end of the year, includes replacing bridge joints and highway guardrail, repairing concrete and repaving the road.

The recent flurry of activity follows nearly two decades of inactivity since the theme park closed in 1998.

Lawmakers debated for years over what to do with the parcel, which they seized over unpaid taxes, and even engaged in lengthy litigation with a neighboring landowner over its purchase at a tax sale in 2014.

Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO James McKenna told Essex County lawmakers the rest of the state is following the project very closely.

“I think it’s going to be a long-term major benefit from across the region,” McKenna said. “From the tourism point of view, it certainly puts us in a very good position.”

Now that the state is firmly at the rudder, Lynch said the Frontier Town project is the proof in the pudding that underscores the commitment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos to ensuring Adirondack investment.

“That went from a concept, a high level master plan last month, to a real project that needs to be completed ASAP,” Lynch said. “We’re hitting the ground running.

“We’re really looking forward to real results quickly.”