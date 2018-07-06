DEC launches plan to combat harmful algal blooms

× Expand Photo / New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Cyanobacteria is a threat to area beaches as summer warms up, caused in part by phosphorous loading from septic system and farm field runoff and inadequate wastewater treatment.

RAY BROOK | Harmful algal blooms are a concern for safe water play come summer.

So far, there are no reports of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in Lake Champlain.

But as summer heats up, many points along the lake are monitored by the Vermont Health Department and tested through programs at New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

Pollution from wastewater treatment plants, septic systems, and fertilizer runoff from farm fields are major causes of cyanobacteria bloom.

Climate extremes can create conditions ripe for algae overgrowth with higher temperatures, increased rain and invasive species.

This summer, DEC launched Water Quality Rapid Response teams to take action through Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Action Plans put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

To begin, they target response to 12 lakes, including Lake Champlain and Lake George.

DEC has identified repeated beach closures and blue-green algae impact in Port Henry and Isle La Motte as priority areas for initial response.

Short term solutions in the plan include improved stormwater runoff management and feasibility studies to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities.

Wastewater treatment in Moriah may eventually “include filtration of phosphorus ... to reduce phosphorus loading to that portion of the lake.”

The 2018 recommendation by the DEC includes cost-benefit analysis of such improvements to the Moriah wastewater treatment facility.

In the meantime, testing continues to monitor for signs of pending blue-green algae blooms.

Some of the tests this year are timed to coordinate with NASA Landsat satellite crossings overhead “to allow for the effective use of satellite imagery when characterizing lake conditions,” the DEC said.

Runoff, stream flooding into the lake and other data will be available from the images.

Satellite photos were and will be taken once a month: May 14, June 15, July 1, Aug. 2, Sept. 3 and Oct. 5.

The state has set aside approximately $60 million in grant funding to implement the 12 action plans. The funds will also support new monitoring and water treatment technologies.

“Summer is just beginning and you should be aware of harmful algal blooms,” the DEC warned last week via social media.