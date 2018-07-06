DEC launches plan to combat harmful algal blooms

Photo / New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
Cyanobacteria is a threat to area beaches as summer warms up, caused in part by phosphorous loading from septic system and farm field runoff and inadequate wastewater treatment.
RAY BROOK | Harmful algal blooms are a concern for safe water play come summer.
So far, there are no reports of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, in Lake Champlain.
But as summer heats up, many points along the lake are monitored by the Vermont Health Department and tested through programs at New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
Pollution from wastewater treatment plants, septic systems, and fertilizer runoff from farm fields are major causes of cyanobacteria bloom.
Climate extremes can create conditions ripe for algae overgrowth with higher temperatures, increased rain and invasive species.
This summer, DEC launched Water Quality Rapid Response teams to take action through Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Action Plans put in place by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
To begin, they target response to 12 lakes, including Lake Champlain and Lake George.
DEC has identified repeated beach closures and blue-green algae impact in Port Henry and Isle La Motte as priority areas for initial response.
Short term solutions in the plan include improved stormwater runoff management and feasibility studies to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities.
Wastewater treatment in Moriah may eventually “include filtration of phosphorus ... to reduce phosphorus loading to that portion of the lake.”
The 2018 recommendation by the DEC includes cost-benefit analysis of such improvements to the Moriah wastewater treatment facility.
In the meantime, testing continues to monitor for signs of pending blue-green algae blooms.
Some of the tests this year are timed to coordinate with NASA Landsat satellite crossings overhead “to allow for the effective use of satellite imagery when characterizing lake conditions,” the DEC said.
Runoff, stream flooding into the lake and other data will be available from the images.
Satellite photos were and will be taken once a month: May 14, June 15, July 1, Aug. 2, Sept. 3 and Oct. 5.
The state has set aside approximately $60 million in grant funding to implement the 12 action plans. The funds will also support new monitoring and water treatment technologies.
KEEP PETS SAFE
“Summer is just beginning and you should be aware of harmful algal blooms,” the DEC warned last week via social media.
“Remember, dogs, pets or livestock should be kept out of any surface scums or heavily discolored water. (Pets) should be rinsed with clean water if they are exposed to harmful algal blooms.”
The blue-green algae, the DEC says, “can stick to and become concentrated on animal fur, creating a health risk when the animal grooms itself.”
Harmful algae does release a fast-acting nerve toxin that can be dangerous for pets, especially dogs.
“Seek veterinary assistance should your pet show any signs of distress after exposure to a bloom,” the DEC cautioned.
Signs of exposure can include: stumbling, seizures, convulsions, paralysis; excessive salivation or drooling; disorientation, inactivity or depression; or elevated heart rate, difficulty breathing.
“If you see or suspect any of these symptoms, particularly within 30 minutes to a few hours after exposure to an algal bloom, seek immediate veterinary care,” the DEC warns of summer water safety.
VOLUNTEER, ADD YOUR VOICE
According to the DEC, the Harmful Algal Bloom Action Plan was created as a “living document” and community members are encouraged to submit comments and ideas to help with prevention and treatment of blue-green algae blooms.
The action plan for each lake, including Lake Champlain and Lake George, is available online at dec.ny.gov/chemical/113733.html.
Comments can be sent via email to: dowinformation@dec.ny.gov.
To volunteer as a blue-green algae monitor for the Lake Champlain Committee, sign up online at lakechamplaincommittee.org/get-involved/volunteers/cyanobacteriamonitors/cyanobacteria-monitoring-interest-form.
The DEC maintains an updated list of water bodies affected by Harmful Algal Blooms at on.ny.gov/hab.
Impacts on Lake Champlain are being monitored at: healthvermont.gov/health-environment/recreational-water/lake-conditions.