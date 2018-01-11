DEC removes fuel storage tanks from former Johnsburg Garage site

× The state Department of Environmental Conservation removed two petroleum storage tanks from the site of the former Johnsburg Garage. Warren County has the property under foreclosure proceedings for back taxes, and has been reluctant to take over the property due to possible contamination. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | The state Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed it has removed petroleum storage tanks at the former Johnsburg Garage, located on state Route 8 at Oven Mountain Road.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors authorized $15,000 from the county’s reserve for environmental testing for a line item to pay the DEC for clean-up work at the site of the former auto repair shop.

Erica Ringewald, a DEC spokesperson, said the department hired a contractor to remove the underground petroleum storage tanks from the site.

“DEC also excavated and disposed of petroleum-contaminated soil from around the outside of the building at an approved facility. Some minor site restoration remains to be completed,” Ringewald said.

Last month, county lawmakers approved an order of consent and an agreement with the DEC regarding site remediation.

The county agreed to pay for the petroleum storage tank removal, and the state would remediate the site, allowing the county to take possession of the property and put it out for sale.

At a Dec. 15 meeting, Glens Falls Ward 3 supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairman of the Real Property & Environmental Concerns Committee, said the way has not yet been cleared for the county to demolish the building.

“The county has not yet taken ownership of the property,” she said. “There is no consent order, yet.”

The county and the DEC have been discussing the Johnsburg Garage property during foreclosure talks for over a year.

Prior to the DEC starting the clean-up project, the county did not desire to take possession of the property because of the chance of petroleum contamination. Without the consent order, the county was also prevented from doing anything on the property.

In November, Braymer said Warren County should be able to take possession of the property by next fall.

When contacted by phone on Dec. 18, she said it could take a little longer depending on how much contamination the DEC had to remove from the site.

“As it still stands, if the DEC is able to get everything done, it may take longer for the county to take possession,” Braymer said.

Former Warren County Attorney Brian Reichenbach confirmed in July the county had a foreclosure action against the owner for unpaid taxes.

At the time, he said the law prevented the county from going on the property and cleaning it up. Braymer said the county might not seek to demolish the quonset hut-roofed building, but leave it for the next property owner, meaning it could still be standing for some time in the future.

“The county will not touch the building until the DEC is done, then we can sell it and the next property owner can demolish it,” she said.