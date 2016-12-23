DEC rings in holiday season with kid-friendly bash

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Wren Haenn, age 2, spoke quietly with Santa (a.k.a. Bill Crane) at the Department of Environmental Conservation holiday party last week.

RAY BROOK — Making merry reached a milestone at New York’s Department of

Environmental Conservation Region 5 headquarters here.

The annual Holiday Party opened to the public, all DEC staff and families for its 40th year.

The department’s in-house band, aptly named “Environmentally Sound,” struck up the first fiddle, guitar and flute notes about 2 p.m. and by then, children were lining up, waiting to meet Santa Claus.

“Ho, Ho, Ho,” he said, lumbering down on foot from the mezzanine floor above.

The approach for some tots was wary, but 2-year-old Wren Haenn was quite brave.

She took a seat and whispered quietly, telling Santa what she hopes Christmas time will bring.

It was her first meeting with the jolly elf.

Doug Guglae, who is 4, bounced between his dad and Santa. Nearby, boxes of toys were opened.

Doug said he plans to watch for Santa’s sleigh flight over their house.

He has seen the gift-bearer before.

“But we never saw his reindeer,” the boy mused.

The music delivered bright, Renaissance-era versions of favorite holiday tunes as DEC staff, officers, rangers and administrators sang along.

Guitarist Russ Mulvey, a member of the DEC remediation team, donned a very festive wreath for a cap, while other musicians wore Victorian era holiday dress.

Music floated around the lobby where deer mounts wore red caps between antlers.

Even the big stuffed black bear perched above the entryway was festive in a

Santa hat.

“This is our 40th year of having a holiday celebration here, with the families, our staff and their kids coming in to see Santa,” DEC’s Region 5 Director Bob Stegemann said, all smiles.

Stegemann said DEC’s Bill Crane has been greeting children as Santa in this lobby for 33 years.

DEC staffers Andrea Dukett and Paula Peck were decked out in elf costumes specially to help children.

“I think it speaks to the quality of our workforce here,” the director said.

“It is an opportunity to take pause and celebrate the season.”