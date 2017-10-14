DEC seeking artwork for Arbor Day

× Expand photo taken by Brad Wenskoski 2017 Arbor Day Poster

ELIZABETHTOWN | The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is now accepting artwork submissions for the 2018 New York State Arbor Day Poster.

Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 31.

The winning artist will be honored at the annual State Arbor Day celebration held in April. Their artwork will be displayed on the poster and distributed at schools, libraries, government offices, nursery and landscaping businesses, and environmental organizations throughout the state.

“Arbor Day is celebrated nationally as a time to remind us of the valuable role trees play in our daily lives and in our environment,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Trees are a fundamental part of our ecosystem and help to improve air quality, reduce energy consumption and beautify the landscape in New York’s urban areas. I encourage anyone interested to participate in this year’s artwork contest to showcase one of our most prized natural resources.”

All submissions must be sent to arborday@dec.ny.gov.

For more information, visit dec.ny.gov/lands/108006.html or email arborday@dec.ny.gov. To obtain past New York State Arbor Day posters, call 518-402-9428.