DEC survey targets freshwater anglers

ELIZABETHTOWN | The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is sending out a survey to anglers who purchased a freshwater fishing license this year.

Last conducted in 2007, the statewide freshwater angler survey is designed to help DEC fisheries managers better understand where anglers are fishing, what they are fishing for, how many days they spend on the water, and what they spend their money on.

It also provides managers with insight into anglers’ preferences, satisfaction, and opinions on management topics.

Expenditure information provided by anglers will also help DEC better quantify the benefits of freshwater fisheries with respect to the state economy.

“New York State abounds with an amazing diversity of freshwater fishing opportunities in each of our 62 counties,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement. “From remote Adirondack brook trout ponds and streams, to trophy Chinook salmon fishing on Lake Ontario, our state offers some of the finest fishing in North America. Feedback from anglers is critical in helping DEC better manage the state’s freshwater fisheries, and I ask that every angler who receives an invitation to participate in the survey.”

Unlike past surveys that have been conducted using a questionnaire delivered through the U.S. Postal Service, this survey will primarily utilize emails sent to a sample of license buyers, directing the recipients to an online survey questionnaire.

Survey questionnaires will also be mailed to a smaller group of anglers to allow for comparison of the two survey methods.

Emails inviting anglers to participate and mailed survey questionnaires will be distributed during January 2018, and anglers are strongly encouraged to participate in the survey. Results of the survey will be provided in spring 2019.

For information on DEC’s 2007 angler survey, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/56020.html.