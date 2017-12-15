DEC to host children’s holiday party

RAY BROOK | The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will host its 41st annual children’s holiday party on Monday, Dec. 18, from 2:30-4 p.m. in the lobby of the DEC Regional Office in Ray Brook.

Santa Claus and Smokey the Bear will both make appearances at the festivities. Santa will listen to the children’s wishes and hand out presents. Santa’s elves will also hand out balloons and paint faces.

Children’s activities, cookies and juice will be available in the main conference room. Live holiday music will be provided by the DEC’s house band, Environmentally Sound.

DEC staff look forward to hosting the children of the community. The DEC office is located at 1115 State Route 86, Ray Brook, and is wheelchair accessible.

For more information, contact the DEC at 518-897-1213.