DEC to temporarily relocate High Peaks trailheads

× Expand File photo The state Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered a temporary relocation of the trailhead and trailhead parking for three popular High Peaks hiking spots beginning on Thursday, Oct. 5.

KEENE | Route 73 contains some breathtaking views as it winds its way through the mountains and alongside the Cascade Lakes.

And as of late, the scenic stretch also contains hundreds of cars and ambling hikers squeezed between the narrow roadway and soaring cliffs.

As visitation to the High Peaks continues to swell, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) last week ordered the temporary closure and relocation of three popular trailheads for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend.

Trailheads and parking for Cascade Mountain, Porter Mountain and the Pitchoff Mountain West will be relocated beginning at dusk on Thursday, Oct. 5 to the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Mt. Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex, about 1.3 miles west of the current trailhead.

“DEC is committed to ensuring New Yorkers and visitors alike have safe access to our state’s world-class natural areas,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement. “During busy holiday weekends, we must take steps to ensure public safety.”

The pull-offs along State Route 73 near the current trailhead will be closed to parking, and roadside parking in the area will be prohibited until Oct. 9.

New York State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the ban and issue tickets when necessary.

“Those who are not in compliance may be ticketed or their vehicles may be towed,” said New York State Police Troop B Commander Major John Tibbitts in a statement.

State agencies put out multiple statements alerting hikers to the closures, including materials in French to target Canadians, whose Thanksgiving coincides with the holiday weekend.

Agencies also offered detailed information on the alternate trail routes and their conditions.

In addition to a safer place to park, Mt. Van Hoevenberg will provide hikers with other amenities not available at the current trailhead — including bathrooms, nixing another thorny issue localities are increasingly grappling with: Human waste littering the landscape.

North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said he was pleased the DEC was taking action to address the mounting public safety concerns.

“The Cascade Mt. trailhead is presently a parking hazard and nightmare,” Politi said in a statement.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson likened the stretch to a “dangerous gauntlet” on busy summer days.