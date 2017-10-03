DEC to temporarily relocate High Peaks trailheads

File photo
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered a temporary relocation of the trailhead and trailhead parking for three popular High Peaks hiking spots beginning on Thursday, Oct. 5.
KEENE | Route 73 contains some breathtaking views as it winds its way through the mountains and alongside the Cascade Lakes.
And as of late, the scenic stretch also contains hundreds of cars and ambling hikers squeezed between the narrow roadway and soaring cliffs.
As visitation to the High Peaks continues to swell, the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) last week ordered the temporary closure and relocation of three popular trailheads for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend.
Trailheads and parking for Cascade Mountain, Porter Mountain and the Pitchoff Mountain West will be relocated beginning at dusk on Thursday, Oct. 5 to the Olympic Regional Development Authority’s Mt. Van Hoevenberg Sports Complex, about 1.3 miles west of the current trailhead.
“DEC is committed to ensuring New Yorkers and visitors alike have safe access to our state’s world-class natural areas,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a statement. “During busy holiday weekends, we must take steps to ensure public safety.”
The pull-offs along State Route 73 near the current trailhead will be closed to parking, and roadside parking in the area will be prohibited until Oct. 9.
New York State Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the ban and issue tickets when necessary.
“Those who are not in compliance may be ticketed or their vehicles may be towed,” said New York State Police Troop B Commander Major John Tibbitts in a statement.
State agencies put out multiple statements alerting hikers to the closures, including materials in French to target Canadians, whose Thanksgiving coincides with the holiday weekend.
Agencies also offered detailed information on the alternate trail routes and their conditions.
In addition to a safer place to park, Mt. Van Hoevenberg will provide hikers with other amenities not available at the current trailhead — including bathrooms, nixing another thorny issue localities are increasingly grappling with: Human waste littering the landscape.
North Elba Supervisor Roby Politi said he was pleased the DEC was taking action to address the mounting public safety concerns.
“The Cascade Mt. trailhead is presently a parking hazard and nightmare,” Politi said in a statement.
Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson likened the stretch to a “dangerous gauntlet” on busy summer days.
Problems aren’t limited to just those trailheads. During the warm weather rush, Keene Valley often sees blocked driveways and fire hydrants, and Adirondack Street and Johns Brook Road can be so congested that emergency vehicles can’t get through, Wilson wrote in a letter submitted to the Adirondack Explorer earlier this summer.
Adirondack Wild Staff Partner Dan Plumley said the closure was important.
“It’s been a quite dangerous situation,” Plumley said. “It’s a bold step.”
Plumley said the number of visitors has skyrocketed over the years, raising concerns among environmental groups about the human impact on the fragile natural environment.
Parking numbers off the highway shoulder often exceed 200 vehicles each day, he said, and a high-use weekend can see as many as 500 hikers reach the summit.
“It could stand a little less intensity in terms of use,” Plumley said.
Adirondack Wild has been pushing the DEC to engage in “dialogue and action” since last summer, Plumley said, when the group began to witness what he referred to as a “sea change” in intensity of use on these areas.
The temporary closures, he said, will hopefully be the start of a broader dialogue about examining the High Peaks Wilderness Unit Management Plan if the closures ever become permanent.
“It’s again time for diverse citizen stakeholders to gather and help DEC to manage the High Peaks for the benefit of the Wilderness resource and future generations,” Plumley said.
Wilson said Route 73 needs to be treated as an interconnected system from Exit 30 of the Adirondack Northway in North Hudson to the ski jumps in North Elba.
“The highway cuts through a number of different UMPs and towns, but it needs to be considered on its own,” Wilson wrote.
To do so will take a joint effort from a coalition of agencies, user groups, local governments, state government and private landowners, he said.
“My experience with Owls Head and parking problems in Keene is that you can move the problem to a new location, but you can’t fix it yourself,” Wilson wrote, referring to the now-shuttered trail on private land.
The growth in visitation has also led to an escalating number of rescues by state Forest Rangers, including the search for a missing New Jersey man who was found deceased near Wallface Mountain last month.
Stakeholders are calling for the state to boost staffing for Forest Rangers to accompany the sustained state-sponsored tourism promotional efforts and acquisition of state land.
“I think everyone is appreciative that Gov. Cuomo loves the Adirondack Park, recreates here himself, and clearly has been very strong in supporting tourism in the region,” Plumley said. “But it has to come with the expanded management necessary to deal with the numbers — especially in our most protected areas like our Wilderness area. But it has to be a two-step process.”
State Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said he understands that if Albany is asking localities to abide by a tax cap, then state agencies need to hold themselves to the same standard.
But Forest Rangers are slowly seeing their mission being expanded, he told The Sun in June, and he fears doing so will come at the expense of forest maintenance.
Stec said he would hate to see the DEC default to restricting recreational assess as their main stance due to manpower issues.
“That could be a shame,” Stec said.
For every 30,000 acres added to the state Forest Preserve, the DEC should add another ranger, said Stec, an avid outdoorsman whose father was a Forest Ranger.
“If you’re expanding the amount of work, and not expanding the workforce, then something has got to give,” Stec said.