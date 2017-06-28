Decker, accused of stealing grant funds, faces additional charges

× Expand Photo provided Pictured: David J. Decker.

QUEENSBURY — David J. Decker of Burnt Hills, the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, is now facing 17 more felony charges that accuse him of stealing a total of more than $99,000 in state grant funds — primarily via payments made to him reflecting expenses for which he was billed by a shell company he created —for an environmental project in the town of Lake George, according to documents filed in Queensbury Town Court.

Decker was charged with four felony counts respectively of third-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records and first degree offering a false instrument for billing and receiving payments in 2012 on behalf of an enterprise called Empire State Materials & Supply Co. — which Decker created in 2006, according to the charges on file in Queensbury town court.

An additional charge of scheme to defraud was filed that relates to all four of the billing and payment incidences in 2012, all related to the project to create wetlands in the southern end of the former Gaslight Village to purify area stormwater before it drains into Lake George.

The charges follow three felony charges lodged March 2 against Decker, accusing him of stealing other grant funds issued for the same project.

Authorities said that Decker produced bills and vouchers for his professional services, citing work subcontracted to “Empire State Materials & Supply Co.,” but the materials weren’t provided as the documents described — and the payments were made to Decker in 2012, and he deposited the checks in his personal bank account.

Documents provided by the Queensbury Town Court include photocopies of invoices, bills and cashed checks that relate to three of the four allegedly fraudulent payments.

The invoice facsimiles show bills from supposed “subcontractor” Empire State Materials submitted to Decker for $15,075, $35,175, and $33,075; and invoices submitted and vouchers signed by Decker listing those amounts to be paid, plus $5,000, $8,120, and $8,120 respectively added on for Decker’s “professional and subcontract services.”

The first of the three invoices lists an added $5,000 for “mobilization and startup” of providing the topsoil. The bills cite an address for Empire State Materials as a post office box in Glenville.

The bills were submitted to the town of Queensbury, and photocopies of checks issued by the town on July 17, 2012, Aug. 7 2012, and Sept. 11, 2012 reflected that the total amounts were paid to Decker and the checks were deposited into his bank account.

These new charges are in addition to the three felony charges lodged against him March 2, alleging he stole nearly $70,000 in federal grant funds intended to reimburse work related to the same Gaslight Village stormwater remediation project.

Decker was initially charged with second-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and first-degree falsifying business records.

Decker’s lawyer, Joseph Brennan, could not be reached Monday for comment on the newer charges. But in early March, he said that Decker believes he’s innocent and maintains that the invoices and vouchers are legitimate, and that no larcenies occurred:

“He (Decker) believes it’s a misunderstanding of the contractual relationship in this process and how these contracts are fulfilled,” Brennan said.

Decker was accused of creating a false invoice on behalf of a subcontracted landscape contractor, for which he received a check for $69,156.30 from a federal agency, and then deposited it into his personal bank account. The owner of the landscaping company that was cited on Decker’s invoice stated they had never submitted a bill to Decker for that sum and they’d already been fully reimbursed. The bill was for plantings in the man-made wetlands in the Gaslight Village project, now the south end of Charles Wood Park. Law officers have said that the services were already paid to the landscaping enterprise through a different grant source.

Soon after his initial arrest, Decker was fired from his post as the Coalition’s executive director. The Coalition represents municipalities surrounding Lake George — primarily Queensbury, the towns of Lake George and Bolton, the Village of Lake George — as well as state government agencies and environmental groups. Decker had led the group for 16 years.

Controversy has erupted since March regarding municipal oversight of the Gaslight Village project as well as other environmental initiatives, particularly accounting for the money involved.

Some citizens have noted that Decker handled millions of dollars in public money for environmental projects.

Mark Westcott, a former Warren County at-large Supervisor for Queensbury, has publicized documents that indicate Queensbury alone drafted 74 checks totaling $3.26 million as direct payments to Decker between 2003 and 2016, according to Westcott’s exhaustive research of municipal records.

A 2015 state audit of the town of Queensbury scolded the municipal officials for a lack of documentation for in-kind work, failing to verify that work by contractors had actually been accomplished, and for not requiring comprehensive documentation before paying invoices — and for not scrutinizing bills, invoices and vouchers to prevent double-payments from multiple sources.

Similar correspondence was sent to Lake George Village and the town of Bolton.

Lake George Mayor Blais said he had recently met with Westcott to discuss his concerns — and on June 20 he stated publicly that state audits were conducted on 11 contracts, and Lake George was the lead municipality on only one of those contracts — which was criticized by the state officials five years or more after the state had granted their approval to it.

Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Steven Stockdale, lead investigator on the case, said Tuesday said that claims made by some top local government officials that they hadn’t received the town audit reports were misleading, because written evidence exists that these town and village CEOs had indeed seen the initial report and the summary which expressed the litany of criticisms blasting lack of municipal oversight — but perhaps they didn’t see the final version which included their own responses.

“Their claims are just a matter of semantics,” he said.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York has told the media that the investigation is still ongoing, and more charges may occur before a Grand Jury convenes on the case, which he said Monday would likely be soon.

Stockdale said that auditors and other personnel from the state Department of State and the state Comptroller’s officer were collaborating in the investigation, and might soon provide more information that could prompt additional charges.