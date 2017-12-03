Decorate business for holidays

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga Area Business Decorating Contest is being held with a theme of “Getting Into The Holiday Spirit.”

The contest is being sponsored by Century 21 Adirondacks and the Ticonderoga Best Western Plus, in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

The contest will be for businesses and organizations within the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce service area (Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Hague, Putnam and Moriah).

Entrants must be a chamber member. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to decorate their storefronts. Anyone may enter their business or organization by contacting Century 21 Adirondacks.

Call 518-585-2233, email c21adirondacks@gmail.com or send a Facebook message to the Century 21 Adirondacks page by Dec. 11. Judging will take place Dec. 12 to 15.

The entrant that inspires the judges’ holiday spirit the most will win a $100 Burgoyne Grill gift certificate.

Judging will not be done by the chamber. The sponsoring businesses will be judging.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, visit www.ticonderogany.com, or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.