Defense policy bill includes Stefanik provisions on artificial intelligence, military spouses

× Expand File photo The House Armed Services Committee approved the $716 billion defense authorization plan for 2019 on Thursday, May 10. The annual plan includes several Stefanik-penned provisions, including those related to cybersecurity and resources for military spouses.

WASHINGTON, D.C. | The House Armed Services Committee approved a $716 billion spending plan on Thursday.

The annual defense reauthorization is one the largest legislative packages Congress tackles every year, containing a blend of defense and national security policies and fiscal proposals.

The final package includes billions in equipment upgrades, an increase in active duty troops, strengthened sanctions on the Russian arms industry and efforts to combat Chinese cyberwarfare.

Lawmakers spent hours debating amendments to the bill on Wednesday.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said she was pleased that a half-dozen of her key priorities made into the package, also known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Among the lawmaker’s priorities that made the cut following the 14.5 hour markup session:

Establishing a policy and oversight council to review advances in artificial intelligence and identify future needs;

Legislation to increase resources and expand job opportunities for military spouses;

A provision that would require the U.S. Defense Department to notify Members of Congress whenever a constituent serving in the armed forces is seriously wounded and hospitalized while on active duty;

A provision advocating for a East Coast Missile Defense Site;

A provision to increase transparency at the Defense Health Agency;

A measure promoting the use of ceramic capabilities produced at plants like Alcoa

The $716 billion bill, which contains 248 amendments, passed the House Armed Services Committee 60-1, with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) the lone holdout.

The legislation now heads to the House for a full vote later this month, and then on to the Senate.

“It’s one of the most important bills that Congress passes,” Stefanik told The Sun Thursday in a phone interview.

The lawmaker previously worked to insert policies that would require the Defense Department to weigh the use of materials manufactured at Norsk Titanium when considering defense contracts.

Stefanik said she was pleased the legislation boosts funds for military readiness and gives troops a 2.6 percent pay raise, the largest in nine years.

The lawmaker, who also serves as chair of the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, highlighted provisions to counter Russian aggression and to provide new sanctions on the Russian arms industry.